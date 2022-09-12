frank cignetti headhsot

FRANK CIGNETTI

EAST STROUDSBURG –– They won it for the “Big Guy.”

Saturday started with a somber mood for the IUP football team, when it learned of the death of Frank Cignetti, the former coach and architect of the program who influenced and guided so many people at the university and in the community. But it ended in joy when true freshman Nick Andrassi drilled a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Crimson Hawks an emotionally draining 38-35 win over host East Stroudsburg in the season opener.

