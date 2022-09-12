EAST STROUDSBURG –– They won it for the “Big Guy.”
Saturday started with a somber mood for the IUP football team, when it learned of the death of Frank Cignetti, the former coach and architect of the program who influenced and guided so many people at the university and in the community. But it ended in joy when true freshman Nick Andrassi drilled a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give the Crimson Hawks an emotionally draining 38-35 win over host East Stroudsburg in the season opener.
“It was a good day, but a tough day,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “It was a game where it comes down to a play here or a play there. They made some of them, but we made a couple more.”
The Crimson Hawks took the field with heavy hearts for some of their coaches, including Tortorella, defensive coordinator Jim Smith, offensive line coach Mike Campolo and volunteer assistants John Pettina and Gene Bicego, who either played or coached for Cignetti, or both.
“It hurts, especially for some of our coaches who were around him for so long,” said wide receiver Duane Brown, who had a career day with 12 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown. “But we did what we had to do to get the win.”
It’s a win that came with some losses. Already down three starters (running back Dayjure Stewart, safety Jaheim Howard and defensive lineman Greg Moore) because of injuries, the Crimson Hawks lost wide receivers Derek Lockhart and Qashah Carter, running back Adam Houser and defensive back Zayaan Cobb with new injuries.
Tortorella said Lockhart tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, while the others will be evaluated this week and their prognosis for next week’s game at Shippensburg is uncertain.
“We had heart all game,” said quarterback Mak Sexton, who threw for 360 yards and three scores in his IUP debut. “We had adversity when some of our top guys went down, but we just found a way to win.”
After jumping out to a 20-0 lead, on touchdown runs by Houser and Parker Gregg and a 27-yard pass from Sexton to Lockhart, IUP coughed up the lead, and from the middle of the second quarter to the middle of the third, allowed the Warriors to score 28 straight points.
The main problem came on defense, where the Crimson Hawks suddenly found themselves unable to make a stop. East Stroudsburg quarterback Jake Cirillo, who threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns (tied for the most by an IUP opponent in program history) picked apart the secondary with relative ease, and once the defense was on its heels, the Warriors began running the ball effectively.
But after going quiet for parts of two quarters, the IUP offense came alive and tied the score at 28 on Sexton’s 25-yard strike to Hilton Ridley and a two-point conversion by the same duo.
IUP finally made a defensive stop, but the Crimson Hawks turned the ball over on the next play. Tight end Cole Laney made a catch but on the way to the ground had it stolen by East Stroudsburg’s Jahmere Crumoton for an interception.
But IUP’s Darius Bruce picked off Cirillo on the next play, and IUP drove 59 yards for the lead when Sexton threaded the needle and Brown caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in double coverage.
The good fortune didn’t last. East Stroudsburg needed only four plays to go 73 yards, with Cirillo’s pass to Ezequiel Lopez knotting the score at 35 with 4:14 left to play.
Sexton was intercepted on the next drive when he underthrew Isaiah Houser and the long pass was picked off, but it was the same net result as a punt, giving East Stroudsburg the ball at its own 20. After a three-and-out, IUP got the ball again at the Warriors 45, and after four plays –– highlighted by a 24-yard pass from Sexton to Brown –– IUP had a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line.
Things got a little weird in the closing seconds. After Sexton took a knee to set up Andrasi’s kick in the middle of the field, the quarterback was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the chip-shot try into a 37-yarder.
“I said something I shouldn’t have,” Sexton said. “I’ve got to be better. I’ve got to not put us in a bad situation like that.”
The Warriors tried to ice Andrassi with a timeout, but then they were flagged 5 yards for disconcerting signals, a rare penalty called when one of the defenders was trying to mimic the cadence to throw off the IUP offensive line.
Now facing a 32-yard try, Andrassi, who won the starting job just a few days earlier, calmly split the uprights with the game-winner, ending a difficult and emotional day for the Crimson Hawks.
“We knew going into this that there would be ups and downs,” said Brown. “But it was about staying even-keel and not letting adversity and emotions take over us.”
It would have been understandable if adversity and emotions got the best of them. But on a day when the beloved former coach known as “Big Guy” passed away, they found a way to get the job done.
“I feel like the whole IUP program as a whole, because he had such an impact on our program, played for him,” said Brown. “And so to get the win for him, it’s awesome. It feels great.”