CALIFORNIA — The IUP Crimson Hawks found another way to win Wednesday evening.
IUP fell behind California by double figures early and trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half before rallying in the latter stages before halftime and surging into the lead in the second for an 84-71 victory at the Convocation Center.
Coach Joe Lombardi, of course, would have preferred his team get off to a better start. IUP fell behind California 29-12 before whittling the margin to nine points, 40-31, at halftime. The Hawks (11-1, 5-1 PSAC) outscored California 53-31 in the second half en route to a 15th straight win over the Vulcans (8-4, 3-3).
“We’ve got to develop a mentality that takes the fight to the other team,” Lombardi said. “We have to do a better job than we did tonight of just being hungry and having an edge and having a fight to us.”
IUP had three players score 20 or more points, led by Ethan Porterfield, who scored 23 to go with eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Dave Morris scored 22 points, handed out five assists and spurred the defense with four steals. Armoni Foster scored 20 points and dished out 10 assists. Tommy Demogerontas chipped in 10 points, and Tomiwa Sulaiman joined Porterfield with eight rebounds.
“We had a lot of good performances,” Lombardi said. “Amoni had 20 and 10, and the guys made 3s. We don’t have to shoot it great, but we have to shoot it good. Then other things on offense fall into place.”
IUP shot only 41 percent overall but made 14 3-point field goals on 35 attempts, with nine makes coming in the second half. Porterfield and Morris made five 3s apiece.
“Ethan is slowly establishing himself as one best centers in the region,” Lombardi said of the 6-foot-8 sophomore. “He makes an impact on both ends every night out.”
Morris scored 11 points in each half, hitting a couple key 3s and coming up with some key steals while IUP was taking control.
“David is really growing into the role as the second scorer on the perimeter,” Lombardi said. “David is a guy that has the ability to inspire his teammates and raise the level of his teammates’ play on both ends of the floor, so he had to continue to embrace that leadership and really have confidence in it and be that guy that gets us over the edge all the time by playing with toughness. Our whole thing is toughness — mental and physical. Every team is going to come in and go for the throat, and the first thing they do is challenge your toughness.”
After pulling within single digits by halftime, IUP took its first lead at 47-45 on Porterfield’s 3 with 14 minutes to play. The Hawks went on to hold California to 38 percent shooting and eight field goals — and no 3-pointers — in the second half.
“We found it the last eight minutes of the first half,” Lombardi said. “The goal was to cut it to 10 by the end of the half, and we cut it to nine, so we did some good things. Then we came out and won the first four minutes of the second half and got them to call a timeout, which is what the whole objective is. We got a lot of momentum and confidence and did a lot of good things in the second half on both ends.”
All five California starters scored in double figures: Zyan Collins (17), Brent Pegram (17), Preston Boswell (16), Philip Alston (11, 14 rebounds) and Bryson Lucas (10).
IUP’s bench outscored California 6-0, with Dallis Dillard and Kyle Polce making 3s.
IUP plays at Lock Haven on Saturday at 3 p.m. There is no women’s game because IUP has paused team activities until next week.