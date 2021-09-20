All IUP lost on Saturday was a football game.
That’s perhaps the silver lining on one of the most lopsided home defeats in recent history.
“We need to treat this game like any other game,” said IUP wide receiver Irvin Charles, who had six catches for 100 yards in the Crimson Hawks’ 37-21 loss to Shepherd on Saturday. “We need to watch the film and be receptive to watching the bad plays and analyze them the most. There’s always a lesson to be learned. It’s a long season and we have a long way to go.”
Getting trounced at home by one of the top teams in the PSAC does more than show the Crimson Hawks where they stand.
“I think this was a wake-up call,” said quarterback Javon Davis. “I think we needed this. I hope everybody takes it that way, too. We need to come out next week and get better.”
The 16-point loss, which is IUP’s third-worst home loss in the past 10 seasons, happened for a variety of reasons, mostly because the Crimson Hawks allowed too many big plays on defense, and on offense couldn’t consistently run the football and had to settle for two field goals instead of two touchdowns in the first half.
Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent had a career day, throwing for 468 yards and four touchdowns without being sacked. He rarely faced pressure, as the front four couldn’t get upfield, allowing Bagent to pick apart the young secondary that was starting two freshmen and one transfer who was playing just his second game in IUP’s system.
It was more than a lack of pressure that allowed Bagent to have a big day. There were numerous breakdowns in coverage that allowed some receivers to run wide open, as well as some missed open-field tackles that turned small gains into big plays.
The end result is an IUP defense in an unfamiliar spot. After two games, the Crimson Hawks have the worst defense in the PSAC, allowing 516.5 total yards per game. IUP is allowing 17.3 yards per completion, which is second-worst among the 163 football-playing NCAA Division II schools.
On top of that, the 63 points IUP has allowed in the first two games is the most since 1957, when the school was Indiana State Teachers College, and coach Sam Smith’s team gave up 90 points in losses to Saint Vincent and Ohio.
Those numbers are stunning because it was only two calendar years –– and one season –– ago when IUP had the best defense in the league. In 2019, IUP allowed just 308.7 yards and 17.3 points per game. Five players who started games on defense for IUP in 2019 are still starting in 2021, so it’s not like it’s a whole new unit.
“The older guys, you’re going to have to really understand and learn from it,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella. “You know, you’re going to have adversity, and you have to handle it. We didn’t handle it very well.”
Tortorella added that he and his staff will analyze the defense and see what kind of changes need to be made.
“We’ll watch the film and see some things that we know we’ll need to correct,” he said, “and maybe look at some personnel changes on defense. We’ll see if we can maybe put some guys, not benching guys, just play guys in different spots. That’s maybe something that we’ll want to look at.”
On offense, the Crimson Hawks weren’t able to consistently run the football, which set them up for problems on later downs. IUP gained just 2.1 yards per rush on first down, and Davis, who was making only his second career college start, was tasked with trying to move the chains while facing too many second- and third-and-longs.
Throw in that IUP fell behind by two scores, and the Crimson Hawks had to abandon the hope of a balanced offense and almost exclusively go to the air in the fourth quarter.
IUP finished the day with 79 rushing yards. Combined with last week’s 94, the 173 total rushing yards are IUP’s fewest in the first two games of a season since 1987, when it totaled just 128 against West Chester and Towson.
To be fair, IUP’s struggles against Shepherd skew the total statistics of a season of only two games. An improved performance Saturday against Mercyhurst could right the ship, statistically speaking. Also IUP having to take on two of the best teams from the PSAC East also must be considered.
But the loss to the Rams shows IUP that there is still much work to be done, on both sides of the football.
“Young guys, old guys, offensive guys, defensive guys, it doesn’t matter,” Charles said. “If you see something that needs to be corrected, you speak up. We’re only as strong as our weakest link.”
Because Shepherd is in the PSAC East, the loss doesn’t affect IUP in the all-important PSAC West standings. What will determine how IUP’s season goes is the next seven games, against, in order, Mercyhurst, Gannon, Clarion, Slippery Rock, California, Edinboro and Seton Hill. It’s a tough stretch, but Tortorella said IUP is moving on from the loss and focusing on the next seven games, one at a time.
“The game next week,” Tortorella said, “is a lot more important than the one we just lost.”