When the IUP football team begins spring drills this afternoon, it will have been 482 long days since it last did anything meaningful on the field.
So are the Crimson Hawks eager to put on the pads and helmets again?
“I could make a short answer really long,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, “but I’ll just say ‘yes.’”
The last time IUP was on the turf at Miller Stadium for anything formal, its season ended with a gut-wrenching 31-27 loss to Shepherd (W.Va.) in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Nov. 23, 2019.
Then COVID came. Last year’s spring drills were canceled. In July, the regular season was called off. Then came a long period of inactivity.
So now that the Crimson Hawks will be finally back on the field, what is Tortorella and his staff expecting?
“It has been so long,” he said. “It’s not quite starting over, but it’s close to it. You have to look at this spring as about getting back to fundamentals and technique on both sides of the ball. We need to get back to having some repetition. We need to get back to wearing the pads and helmets and all the things we haven’t done in a really long time.”
There are 75 players on the spring roster: eight seniors, 18 juniors, 14 sophomore and 35 freshmen.
The Crimson Hawks will hold 15 practices at Miller Stadium on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning today and ending April 23. The penultimate practice, on April 21, will serve as the annual Spring Scrimmage. Each session is from 3:45 to 6 p.m. and is open the public, but fans are asked to stay socially distant from each other and the team.
Tortorella said every player and coach was tested for COVID on Monday and each week a portion of the team will be randomly tested.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Even though the first task will be to get acclimated to football again, Tortorella said there will be a lot of competition periods, where it’s 11-on-11, and some position battles could be decided.
Most eyes will be on offense, where the Crimson Hawks are looking for a new starting quarterback. Redshirt sophomores Javon Davis and Alex Ramart (a transfer from Akron) will compete for the job.
“Nothing has been decided there,” Tortorella said. “We’ll rotate the guys and they’ll share work with the ones and the twos until somebody moves ahead.”
Otherwise, most of the familiar faces are on offense, as running backs Justice Evans and Malik Anderson, wide receivers Duane Brown and Qashah Carter, tackle Darrell Davis, guards Josh Dauberman and John Robinson, and tight end Grant Smith are back.
The defense is another question. The only returning players who have had significant playing time are cornerback Nazir Streater, defensive tackle Raunya Mitchell, nose guard Dajour Fisher and defensive ends Drake Puffenbarger and Will Mayr.
“On defense, we’re really young,” Tortorella said. “There will be a lot of competition there. We have a lot of guys we don’t know a lot about yet, and this is a chance for them to show what they can do.”
IN TRANSITION: As with every offseason, there are players who could return but either choose not to, or are not able to.
Because of financial, health, personal or academic reasons, a handful of players will not be back, including four who have made impacts in the past: defensive back Javonte Haynes, fullback Ryan Langdon, linebacker Bryon Williams and wide receiver Cam Turner. Also, linebacker Denver Light, who transferred from Penn State last spring, is still enrolled at IUP but Tortorella said he will not be on the team.
On the flip side, one noteworthy addition is wide receiver Irvin Charles, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound transfer from Penn State who was in fall camp in 2019 but not eligible to play.
“Obviously, he hasn’t played football in a while, but just on physical talent, there aren’t a lot of guys with his size and straight-ahead vertical speed like he has,” Tortorella said. “There’s a reason he was at Penn State.”
NOTES: Two players have made offseason position changes: Joey Tortorella (nephew of the coach) has been moved from linebacker to fullback, and Bryce McCleester has switched from running back to linebacker. … Wide receiver Nolan Labuda, a native of Belle Vernon, has transferred from Akron. The 5-8 Labuda has four years of eligibility. … Tortorella said he has benn unsuccessful in an attempt to add an 11th game to the fall schedule. He said there were offers to play games in Texas and Missouri, but those would be too expensive. IUP would rather play at home or have a short road trip. … With the departure of assistant coach Nick Dubowski to take a job outside football, Tortorella said defensive line coach Anthony Leonard will mentor linebackers in spring drills and that he hopes to fill the void on the staff over the summer.