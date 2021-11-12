In the grand scheme of things, this season will be about more than basketball for the IUP women’s basketball team.
After losing the entire 2020-21 season to the COVID pandemic — aside from a couple closed-door scrimmages this spring — the Crimson Hawks are set to play their first meaningful game in more than 20 months as they host the PSAC-CIAA Challenge at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex this weekend to open their 2021-22 season.
“I think the players are excited to take the floor and to be able to play a game with their family and friends and the IUP community behind them,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “The few scrimmages we had last year were behind closed doors.”
Is that to say the Crimson Hawks don’t have goals and aspirations for this season? Not in the least. But they very much appreciate being back on the court.
Last season, due to pandemic regulations, they couldn’t even practice as a team. Rather, the team had to hold practices in “pods” of four players at most.
“We’ve been able to practice together as a whole team for the last couple weeks and get ready for the season,” McConnell said. “There’s great anticipation, great excitement, a lot of joy to finally be back on the floor and for the players to be doing what they love.”
IUP welcomes Seton Hill, Livingstone and Virginia State this weekend for the conference crossover tournament. The Crimson Hawks open their season Saturday against Virginia State – their first game since the PSAC Championship on March 8, 2020 – followed by a matchup with Livingstone on Sunday.
Coming off a 28-3 season in 2019-20, the Crimson Hawks were picked to finish second in the PSAC West Division this year in the preseason coaches’ poll. The Crimson Hawks garnered the same amount of first-place votes — four — as defending conference champion Gannon in the poll.
IUP returns three redshirt seniors in Justina Mascaro, Courtney Alexander and Maura D’Anna, Mascaro averaged 14.2 points per game in 2019-20 to lead the Crimson Hawks in scoring, while also shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from 3-point range.
Always a threat from the 3-point line, Alexander averaged 8.8 points per game in 2019-20 and shot 40.1 percent from 3. Meanwhile, D’Anna averaged 6.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and is always a threat to post a double-double.
“It all starts with our seniors,” McConnell said. “They’re the leaders. They all had great opportunities, I think, to move on and good jobs awaiting them on the other side. All great students. But they were not satisfied that their college career was going to be cut short and wanted to come back and have this experience. So it all starts with them, and they give us good experience, they give us really good leadership. They know the system. They know each other.”
That trio will headline IUP’s starting lineup, but the rest of starting lineup remains in limbo for now.
“We have an idea as a staff, but we haven’t talked to the team about it,” McConnell said.
The Crimson Hawks return 9 of the 13 active players who were on the roster for the 2020 PSAC championship game at the KCAC on March 8, 2020.
Some of those players who played supporting roles two years ago, such as Rajah Fink, Teirra Preston, Mikayla Lovelace and Alana Cardone, will take on more responsibility this year.
“We have players that have been around but they have been role players,” McConnell said. “And now they are being asked to step into either a starting role or play significant minutes. Even though they have experience, that part will be an adjustment. It will be new for them and for us, but it’s exciting. I’m happy for them. It’s what you want. You’ve watched them work hard and pay their dues. Really looking forward to getting them out there.
“It’s one of those things, we know we’re a work in progress, and we’re just looking to grow and get better each time out.”
Fink, who came on as a scorer at the end of the 2019-20 season, has missed several weeks with a concussion and an illness. And while she figures to be a part of the rotation come conference season in January, she will be eased back into the lineup.
“Rajah has been dealing with a concussion, and then she had an illness,” McConnell said. “(Thursday) was her first day back in over a month, so she’s really behind right now. It’s going to take her a while to get her rhythm and timing and conditioning back to where she was. It’s really been unfortunate. She took a hard hit and had a concussion and has been out.
“We really, really miss her, but we have to be patient and we have to bring her along slowly, and so we don’t anticipate her being back to full-strength until probably another month from now.”