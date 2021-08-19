Maybe on paper it’s a concern, but the fact the IUP defense returns only four players who started at least four games in 2019 isn’t a huge deal for the Crimson Hawks.
That was two years ago and because of COVID the roster has been rebuilt with a lot of new faces, yet head coach Paul Tortorella likes what he sees on defense.
“We do have a lot of guys who’ve played a lot of college football,” Tortorella said, “they just haven’t played it here.”
The four holdovers are cornerback Nazir Streater, who earned All-region honors and started 11 games; and defensive linemen Dajour Fisher (12 starts), Will Mayr (6) and Raunya Mitchell (4).
So, what’s the reason for optimism?
Well, based on Thursday’s practice at Miller Stadium, there are four impressive starters who have significant playing experience they gained elsewhere: defensive end Vaughn Wallace (Clarion), linebacker Connor Kelly (Edinboro) and linebacker Malachi Newell and cornerback Bryce Gibson (both from Youngstown State).
“It’s not like we’re out there with four starters and seven inexperienced guys,” Tortorella said. “It’s four starters and four other guys who started or played somewhere else.”
There are also a host of other players who saw playing time on defense in 2019 and return, including defensive back Harrison Dreher (3 starts), safety Zayan Cobb (2) and cornerback Mekhi Lang (1).
How fast the four new faces can acclimate themselves to the defense will determine a lot about how good the Crimson Hawks can be defensively this fall. So will how quickly a large number of young players mature.
“Part of the issue is having a year off because we probably have three guys out there who probably would’ve started last year as freshmen,” Tortorella said, “and they’re still freshmen. They’ve had 14 practices in the spring, so they do have some experience. It’s an interesting mix. We’re either really young at some spots or we’re really old with fifth-year guys.”
The NCAA gave all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility when the 2020 season was canceled, so there are a lot of IUP players, particularly on defense, who have been a part of the program for two years and have yet to play in a single game. Safeties Jaheim Howard, Isaiah Towler and Randy Washington, defensive ends Tyrone Fowler Jr. and Maurice Feazell are actually in their second year with the program but technically listed as true freshmen.
In practice Wednesday, Howard, Towler and Fowler were playing on the first team.
“The story’s not written yet,” Tortorella said, “but if we’re playing a game tomorrow, I would say those three would be starting.”
This isn’t to say there is no pressure on the veterans on IUP’s defense. Tortorella said Fisher and Mitchell, both juniors, have another level to which they need to play.
“They need to start dominating games,” he said. “But when you’re 320, 330, 340 pounds, it’s hard to play six plays in a row. That’s just the way it is. But when they’re in there, I’d like Fisher and Mitchell to become more dominant, really.”
Thursday’s practice, the fourth of preseason camp, wasn’t one Tortorella was proud of his defense. IUP quarterback Harry Woodbery hooked up with receivers Duane Brown and Irvin Charles and tight end Grant Smith for big plays, and running backs Malik Anderson, Adam Houser and Dayjure Stewart had big gains on the ground.
But for a unit that is being rebuilt with a host of new starters, Tortorella knows there will be days like this. But that doesn’t mean he has to accept it.
“They’ve had a couple of good days,” he said, “and they came out today probably thinking it was just going to be easy and they got ripped. The offense came out with a purpose. They were on, they were pitching and catching, they were running the ball, they were more physical and they had the right mindset. That’s how it ended up the way it did today.”
NOTES: Adding to the defense’s struggles is that it recently lost a member of the coaching staff. Anthony Leonard, who coached the defensive line since 2016, left recently to accept a position at Division I Hofstra. … The starting offensive line so far has been Darrell Davis (left tackle), John Robinson (left guard), Collin Pietropola (center), Josh Dauberman (right guard) and McLean Djouha (right tackle). Those five are an average of 6-feet-4 and 291 pounds. … Woodbery, a recent transfer from Eastern Illinois, was working with the first-team offense on Thursday, but third-year sophomore Javon Davis has also gotten some snaps. Tortorella said he doesn’t think he will name a starter until at least after the August 28 intrasquad scrimmage.