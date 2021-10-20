A lot of football coaches like to use boxing analogies when talking about their sport. So in that line of thinking, the IUP Crimson Hawks have excelled at returning the punch.
When the opposing team has scored this season, IUP has, for the most part, responded with a score of its own. That’s a crucial element to the Crimson Hawks’ success, especially Saturday in their 48-21 thrashing of previously unbeaten Slippery Rock.
The Rock, which had been averaging 45 points per game, scored only three touchdowns, which shows just how dominant the IUP defense was. But also what was impressive is that each time Slippery Rock crossed the goal line, the IUP offense matched it on the ensuing possession.
“There was never a time in the game, after we got up 17-7, that they had the momentum,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella.
Slippery Rock scored touchdowns to make the score 10-7 in the second quarter, 34-14 in the third and 41-21 in the fourth. Each time, IUP responded with scores, Malik Anderson’s 2-yard run, and TD catches by Irvin Charles (26 yards) and Qashah Carter (22) from Harry Woodbery.
Tortorella said the recent history of the IUP-Slippery Rock series shows that the team that seizes momentum by returning the punches usually ends up on top.
“These games have so many peaks and valleys in them,” he said. “When you look at the game two years ago, we were behind by a lot (31-7) and we got within one, and they scored and the momentum went back and forth. Two years ago, we were behind by 10, we took the lead by four, and they scored at the end of the game to win. So we said that we have to get the momentum and not give it back.”
IUP’s ability to rebound has been a trend throughout the season. Of the 23 times an IUP opponent has scored either a field goal or a touchdown, 13 times (57 percent) the Crimson Hawks have responded with a score on their next possession.
It was especially important in IUP’s first two games, which prior to Slippery Rock had been the only winning teams IUP had faced. On Sept. 11, IUP scored on three of the four possessions immediately after Kutztown touchdowns, and the following week the Crimson Hawks matched Shepherd on three of the Rams’ six scoring drives.
If the Crimson Hawks had not answered like they did, they likely would not have beaten Kutztown, and they would have lost to Shepherd by an even larger deficit than they did (16 points).
Tortorella believes the way his team played in those games directly impacted its dominance of Slippery Rock.
“I think our schedule, being that we played two really good teams at the beginning of the year, helped us get ready for that game,” he said. “You know, we’re playing against a really good team, but we’ve played two really good teams already. You know, both Kutztown and Shepherd are really good. They’ve both got good offenses, they play good defense, have good quarterbacks and good receivers. They’re very similar to Slippery Rock.”
But unlike those games, the outcome wasn’t really in doubt after the opening kickoff.
The Crimson Hawks, who trailed Kutztown and Shepherd, never fell behind Slippery Rock. Their largest lead was 27 points, which they reached three times.
“A big part of going into the game was to get off to a good start and not have to play from behind,” Tortorella said. “The last two times we played them, we’ve had to play from behind almost the whole game. We didn’t want to get into that. And when we got up 10-0, and then 17-7, it was kind of going the way we wanted it to go. We knew that we could run the ball, control the clock, keep their offense off the field, make them play catch-up. And that’s kind of what ended up happening.”