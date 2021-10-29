The IUP Crimson Hawks are always good.
Sometimes, they have the potential to be exceptionally good.
This is one of those times.
The last time IUP took the court in a meaningful basketball game, the Hawks captured the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship at Shippensburg. That was March 8, 2020, and it was one of the last college basketball games played that season before sports nationwide and across the globe shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
College basketball is back in full force, and so is IUP. The Hawks return four starters and their sixth man from a team that was 28-2 and playing at the top of its game when the world shut down. Returning are, in order of positions 1 through 5, Armoni Foster (6-foot-4 redshirt junior), Dave Morris (6-1 redshirt junior), Shawndale Jones (6-3 redshirt senior), Tommy Demogerontas (6-8 redshirt senior) and Ethan Porterfield (6-8 sophomore).
Foster is a preseason All-American; Jones was the PSAC tournament MVP as the sixth man; Demogerontas was a player of the year candidate before he went down with a torn ACL in the fifth game; Porterfield emerged during a freshman season after Demogerontas’ season-ending injury; and Morris showed marked improvement throughout his first season in the program.
It all seems like it happened so long ago.
There was a college basketball season last year, but for some teams, like IUP and many others, it counted, but not really. IUP was ready to play, but a vote among PSAC membership to hold a season amid the pandemic came up two teams short of the six required. Teams were permitted to go on their own, and IUP played three games, dropping its first to Gannon and then beating the Knights and Clarion. All the statistics from that 2-1 “season” are part of the record, but no NCAA athlete in any sport lost a year of eligibility given the extraordinary circumstances.
Now it all begins anew under 16th-year coach Joe Lombardi, IUP’s career leader in victories at 333-102 who has coached three 30-win teams, including 2018-19 when seniors Cobo Diaz and Dante Lombardi led a squad that entered the season with a high ceiling.
“This year’s team could end up as good as the one when Dante and Cobo were seniors,” Lombardi said. “We have that type of potential, but we’re nowhere close to being where that team was on Oct. 28.”
IUP’s top five are unquestionably good players. Otherwise, the Hawks are inexperienced.
Redshirt freshmen guard Bryce Radford (6-0), freshman Tomiwa Sulaiman (6-6) and 6-10 junior Ousmane Diop come off the bench along with freshman Kyle Pulce (6-2) and redshirt freshman KJ Rhodes (6-4).
Five freshmen are new to the program: Damir Brooks (6-4 forward), Dallis Dillard (6-4 guard), Enrique Cordon (6-5 guard), Callum MacNamara (6-6 forward) and Nolan Burk (6-7 forward).
“We’ll see where the year takes us as far as who ends up with a redshirt or who needs to step up and contribute,” Lombardi said.
Lombardi even considers his starters inexperienced.
“Even though we have five starters back, four of those guys have only been in the program one year,” he said. “So Armoni is the one in the program with more than one year — and we’re not counting last year. In a lot of ways, we have experienced basketball players, but we don’t have experienced IUP system players. This is probably the least amount of players with experience being in the program that I’ve coached since I’ve been here. We’re not that far off, but we’re kind of inexperienced from that standpoint.”
After the abrupt stop in 2020 — IUP was set to host the men’s and women’s NCAA Division II Atlantic Region tournaments — restarting in 2021 came with its issues.
“I guess it’s like riding a bike: Once you get back on, you’re on,” Lombardi said. “It felt strange getting back on because even though there was a little bit of so-called games last year, the practices did not resemble much to prior years. So, it’s definitely different. We certainly have a gratitude to be able to get out there and do it. Part of the success of our program is establishing a culture or work ethic so we kind of lost that and got softened up because we were limited getting into the gym, so there really wasn’t that hard-work mindset that you can easily lose in a program. That’s been the first thing to try to corral.”
In a typical year, progress comes through building good habits and it can be slowed by nagging injuries and absences.
“It’s like getting out of rhythm,” Lombardi said. “The training wheels are back on, and hopefully, we can take them off. The guys either forgot the good habits we try to stress or they’re not really consistent with them. Sometimes, a good program carries over stuff from year to year, and that creates consistency. Now they don’t have that consistency we would have had if we had a full year last year. I feel like we’re a little behind the curve, but that just means I have to be a lot more patient. … We have that type of potential, but we’re nowhere close to being where that team was on Oct. 28.”
Otherwise, much remains the same in the IUP basketball program. As usual, the Hawks are supposed to be good under Lombardi, who is 333-102 (.766) since 2006.
“We have a lot of good players,” Lombardi said. “We have experience at the top and then four or five guys that are still very inexperienced as far as college game minutes. But we have a good mixture of position players … and the challenge as always will be helping guys find not necessarily the role that fits them best but the role the team needs and who fits together, and that’s going to be an ongoing process.”
IUP opens the regular season at the KCAC on Friday, Nov. 12, against West Virginia Wesleyan in the IRMC/Hilton Garden Inn Classic. The next day’s opponent is Concord (W.Va.).
The Hawks left Wednesday for this evening’s exhibition game at Illinois. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.