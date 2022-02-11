In case you missed it, the IUP Crimson Hawks are on a little bit of a roll coming off Wednesday’s 87-79 win over California at the KCAC, the second and final game in which fans were not permitted.
IUP is 21-2 overall, 15-2 in the PSAC, first in the West Division and ranked seventh in NCAA Division II. The Hawks have won more than 20 games for 13 straight seasons under coach Joe Lombardi, a string unprecedented in school history and certainly one that few teams at any collegiate level can boast.
The record and rankings are nothing different at this point from most past seasons under Lombardi.
It’s how this team made it here.
“I just like how this team is coming together and loving each other right now,” Lombardi said. “We have some guys that have some mental toughness and keep coming at you for 40 minutes. That’s all you can ask as a coach. Sometimes the other team plays a little better and sometimes the clock runs out on you, but I’m certainly proud of them.”
The Hawks are coming off three wins in five days that raised their winning streak to six. Like many teams around the country in all divisions, they have been hampered by COVID-19 protocols in one form or another, including a packed schedule and the past two home games played in an otherwise empty 4,000-seat arena.
The fan ban has been lifted (masks are still required), but IUP hits the road for its next two games, so the Hawks won’t play at home again until Feb. 19.
This marathon of a season started with a sprint. IUP was averaging 95 points per game and looking unstoppable on offense in the first seven games. Shawndale Jones, a senior All-American-in-the-making, paired with preseason All-American Armoni Foster to give IUP what certainly was one of the most dynamic guard tandems in Division II. Add in Dave Morris, a capable scorer and catalyst on defense, and the Hawks were set on the perimeter.
At forward, Tommy Demogerontas and Ethan Porterfield were quickly developing into one of the top tandems in the region, if not the country.
That lineup ranked among the most talented starting five Lombardi put on the court in 16 seasons. IUP put five 3-point shooters on the court, spread out the defense and tore through it from all angles. The Hawks had plenty of talent and time for an inexperienced bench to settle into roles.
Then Jones tore his ACL. Responsibilities shifted. Roles shifted. The way opponents could defend IUP changed.
Kyle Polce, a freshman, was elevated to start in place of Jones. It was a 23-points-per-game tradeoff.
Dallis Dillard, another freshman, was brought off the redshirt list.
More injuries came. Bryce Radford, one of the reserve guards, went down and has missed 11 games.
Then Demogerontas, who tore his ACL two years ago in his first season at IUP, developed tendinitis and arthritis. He has missed seven of the past eight games, and his effectiveness when he returns is uncertain.
Tomiwa Sulaiman, a freshman forward, took Demogerontas’ spot after providing solid minutes off the bench. KJ Rhodes, a reserve guard who wasn’t going to see many minutes, was inserted at a new position backing up Sulaiman.
It was taking some time for all those things to mesh.
Then, IUP lost a close game at Pitt Johnstown and struggled to hold off a depleted Edinboro team two days later. Lombardi laid into his team and questioned its physical and mental toughness.
The Hawks responded with a win over Mercyhurst to finish a season sweep of its closest challenger in the PSAC West in recent years; a blowout of Gannon; the back-to-back wins over rival Slippery Rock; and Wednesday’s win over California, which was one of the hotter teams in the PSAC West.
Foster leads the team in scoring (20.5), assists (6.7) and leadership. He has two triple-doubles this season after three were recorded in the previous six decades.
Porterfield (17.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg) is an inside-outside threat and is shooting 59.4 percent overall and 51.8 from 3-point range.
Morris (11.6 ppg, 4.1 apg) is playing with a bum ankle.
Sulaiman has found his stride in recent weeks on both ends of the court and took a giant leap with 26 points — five times his season average — eight rebounds and three steals against California.
Polce, expected to bring energy off the bench, has done it as a starter with his defense and prowess to get a big offensive rebound.
Dillard has cooled off after going 10-for-10 from the field in one stretch over two games, but he is finding a comfort zone, along with Rhodes.
“Some guys got comfortable,” Lombardi said. “I think they’re there and feel they belong, and they’re playing with a lot of confidence.”
IUP beat California by getting to the free throw line (28-for-35) on a night when shots weren’t falling (38 percent to California’s 51 percent). IUP also committed a season-low six turnovers and forced 19.
“To be a really good team you have to win a lot of different ways,” Lombardi said.
IUP held the previous five opponents under 40 percent shooting. The Hawks are permitting teams to shoot only 38.7 percent on the season.
“Our defense has improved in the last three weeks,” Lombardi said. “Tomiwa doesn’t get enough credit. He’s an elite defensive player in the league. He makes people take tough shots and guards all positions. He’s a unique player for his strength and size. A big part of that is his great athleticism and his instincts and playing at such a high energy level.”
IUP has five regular-season game remaining and the schedule returns to normal, with games on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Hawks will be the prohibiting favorite in four. They play at Gannon (12-8, 9-7) on Saturday and Edinboro (7-13, 5-10) on Wednesday.
The last three games are a home: Seton Hill (3-19, 3-14, Feb. 19), Clarion (9-13, 5-12, Feb. 23) and Pitt Johnstown (18-5, 14-3, Feb. 26). The Pitt Johnstown game could determine which teams win the division title and gets the inside track to serve as the host for the conference tournament.
The PSAC playoffs begin Feb 28. The top two teams in each division get a bye and open at home on March 2. The highest remaining seed in the West after the quarterfinal games serves as the host for the semifinals on March 5 and the championship game on March 6.