The IUP Crimson Hawks put their potent offense on full display Tuesday night at the KCAC.
IUP shot 63.5 percent from the field, six players scored in double figures, and the Hawks rolled over Le Moyne (N.Y.) by 39 points, 106-67, for their third straight win to open the season.
Shawndale Jones, a redshirt senior guard, matched his career high with 24 points, with 22 coming in the first half, and when Le Moyne limited him in the second half, Armoni Foster took over and scored all 17 of his points. The redshirt junior guard also flirted with a triple-double with 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Dave Morris chipped in 16 points, all before he left early in the second half with a knee injury he said is not serious.
Forwards Ethan Porterfield (19 points) and Tommy Demogerontas (11 points, nine rebounds) also scored in double figures along with reserve guard Bryce Radford, who finished with 12 points on four 3-point field goals.
“They like to create some tempo, and our guys are good in the open court, and we were able to get some easy shots and layups,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said, “and the guys made good passes. We talked about getting inside-out passes for 3s, and that’s what we got, and guys loaded up and shot the 3-ball well tonight.”
IUP made 12 3-point field goals on 23 attempts, but it was early layups that enabled IUP to take a 12-4 lead, stretch it to 15 and take a commanding 22-point lead at 55-33 in to halftime.
The Hawks quickly stretched the lead into the 30s early in the second half.
“This team has a lot of upside,” Foster said. “I still don’t think we’re playing our best basketball. We’re just feeling out each other and finding out how to play with each other, but the way we’re playing, we’re trying to play faster, and I think we’re doing a really good job with that. We have to keep working in practice and see where it goes because I have a lot of excitement for this team.”
The one negative number was turnovers, and IUP added 18 to the 37 it committed in two games over the weekend.
“That’s been the Achilles’ heel all three games: too many turnovers,” Lombardi said. “Sometimes when you play aggressive you end up playing faster than you’re capable. Defensively, we want to speed up the other team and get them to make mistakes. When you’re playing faster there are going to be more turnovers, but that’s got to be less than that is we want to be a championship-level team.”
Defensively, IUP held a third straight opponent under 40 percent shooting. Le Moyne, visiting from Syracuse, N.Y., shot 39.1 percent. The Hawks also produced 22 turnovers and led the rebounding by 10, 39-29.
“A lot of it is our defense,” Lombardi said. “(Le Moyne) didn’t get comfortable. The defense created some easy buckets on offense.”
IUP plays at Bowie State (Md.) on Friday, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. Bowie State is 0-2 with losses to Mercyhurst (96-56) and Shepherd (88-81).