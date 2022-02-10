IUP hit a wall again versus California.
Facing the Vulcans for the second time in 10 days, the IUP women’s basketball team endured a scoring drought at the most inopportune time Wednesday and lost 64-59 in a PSAC West game at the empty KCAC. No spectators were permitted at the game.
“We hit a wall. We couldn’t score the ball in the fourth quarter,” IUP coach Tom McConnell said. “Only seven fourth-quarter points. That was the difference.”
IUP took a four-point lead, 59-55, on Rajah Fink’s layup with 3:07 left to play. To that point, the Crimson Hawks hadn’t trailed in the game, but IUP didn’t score again.
In the third quarter and early in the fourth, IUP made a flurry of layups and baskets in the paint. California switched to a zone defense in the fourth quarter, and it gave IUP all sorts of trouble.
“They went to the zone and took away our drives and we weren’t able to score inside or hit any 3s, so that was hard to overcome,” McConnell said. “We needed to be able to match them basket for basket in the fourth quarter and keep that lead at five or whatever it was. But we couldn’t score. We were coming up empty each time down.”
Justina Mascaro led IUP with 15 points, Fink scored 14 and Courtney Alexander added 10.
Mascaro and Alexander accounted for all five of IUP’s 3-point field goals on the night, with Mascaro going 3-for-5 from beyond the arc and Alexander going 2-for-6.
IUP led 52-49 after the third quarter. The Crimson Hawks also held leads of 55-49, 57-52 and 59-55 in the fourth quarter before California ended the game on a 9-0 run to sweep the regular-season series between the rivals for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
The Vulcans didn’t have a good shooting night. Not by a long shot. They went 23-for-69 (33.3 percent), including 8-for-35 from 3-point range.
But they never quit, and that won the game.
“I feel like other coaches and other programs would be mad about that, but to me that’s a compliment,” California coach Jess Strom said. “We shouldn’t have won, but we won, so to me that just means we fought. … We just fought. I feel like that’s the only way to explain this game.
“We shot terribly. … I just think that it was staying with it. We got down seven in the first half, seven in the second half, and it was just kind of a not-give-up mentality.”
In the teams’ first meeting of the season last week, on Jan. 31, IUP hit the wall in the second quarter. The Crimson Hawks played a strong opening quarter and held a 21-17 lead, but they only scored 25 points the rest of the way in a 62-46 loss.
As was the case in that game, California owned a significant edge in offensive rebounds Wednesday. The Vulcans pulled down 12 offensive boards to IUP’s five, creating several second-chance possessions.
IUP also committed 17 turnovers while California only had six. Despite having a poor shooting night, the Vulcans attempted 18 more field goals than IUP and they made enough to eke out the win.
“Two other factors were our 17 turnovers to their 6,” McConnell said. “So there’s 11 more possessions, and then their offensive rebounds created a total of 18 total more opportunities. They’ve got more possessions. … In a close game, that’s very important. We’ve just got to keep growing, keep getting better. We just find a way now to finish those out.”
“With offensive rebounds and turning people over, we usually get a lot more shots,” Strom said. “Taking care of the ball is huge for us.”