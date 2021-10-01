After two weeks of head-scratching defense, coach Paul Tortorella liked what he saw last weekend in Erie.
His IUP Crimson Hawks played fast and stingy against Mercyhurst, forcing four turnovers, allowing only 37 rushing yards and shutting out the Lakers in the second half en route to an easy 48-13 win.
“We really only gave up one big play, and it was a trick play,” Tortorella, IUP’s fourth-year head coach, said. “We got some turnovers. Those are the two big things we talk about, not giving up big plays and forcing some turnovers. If you do that, you have a chance to win.”
In IUP’s first two games — a 29-26 win over Kutztown and a 37-21 loss to Shepherd — the Crimson Hawks had some issues on defense. They allowed 1,033 total yards, 759 of which were passing, and 63 points. The only good part was that the Crimson Hawks intercepted four passes, two of which were in the end zone, preventing touchdowns.
In the week leading up to the Mercyhurst game, Tortorella and his defensive staff made some changes. At the “star” position in the 4-2-5 defense, senior defensive back Harrison Dreher was replaced by true freshman Darius Bruce. They also simplified what they wanted to do because there are so many new faces in the starting lineup: only cornerback Nazir Streater, nose guard Dajour Fisher, and defensive end Will Mayr had started a game for IUP prior to this season.
The changes paid off, obviously.
Bruce, who was named the Pittsburgh City League Player of the Year in 2020 while at Westinghouse High School, led IUP with 11 total tackles. The longest play the IUP defense allowed was a 35-yard gain on a double pass, and the longest run was only 8 yards.
“Bruce played great,” Tortorella said. “He was very active and he tackled well in space. He’s got great speed. He’s very quick, but he has long arms. Those guys are usually really good tacklers in space. So he has everything you’re looking for to play that position.”
Tortorella said Bruce will start again Saturday when the Crimson Hawks take on Gannon during homecoming weekend. The Golden Knights (2-2), under first-year coach Erik Raeburn, have one of the top offenses in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference — but also one of its worst defenses.
Gannon is fifth in the 16-team PSAC in scoring offense (34.3 points per game), sixth in total offense (406.0 yards per game), fourth in rushing offense (161.3 ypg.) and fifth in passing offense (244.8 ypg.). Conversely, the Golden Knights are 14th in scoring defense (32.3), 16th in total defense (445.0), 15th in rushing defense (173.5) and 13th in passing defense (271.5).
Gannon has wins over Clarion and Northwood (Mich.) and losses to Bloomsburg and Shepherd. The loss at Bloomsburg came when the Huskies completed a 47-yard “Hail Mary” pass for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
Tortorella said the defense knows what the challenge is.
“The bottom line is you can give up a lot of yards,” he said, “but if you don’t give up a lot of points, it doesn’t matter. We’re playing a team that’s 2-2 and averaging 35 points a game. The old plan of holding them to 10 or 14 points or less, that’s really not what happens nowadays.”
The Golden Knights have been so prolific on offense because of the arrival of quarterback Kory Curtis, who started his college career at Ohio State, spent one season at Bryant (R.I.) and then transferred to Gannon over the summer. A 6-foot-4, 260-pound Florida native has thrown for 957 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
“He’s a bigger guy that can throw the ball down the field,” Tortorella said. “He’s got a lot of zip on the ball and decent feet for a big guy. They will do some quarterback runs with him. Because he’s so big, he’s hard to tackle.”
IUP has beaten Gannon five straight times and eight of the past nine. But with Raeburn, Tortorella said the Golden Knights should present a test on homecoming.
“I’m really impressed with their scheme,” he said. “They easily could be coming in here 3-1.”