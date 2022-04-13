If you run into IUP football coach Paul Tortorella and feel compelled to ask him if he has found a non-conference game to open the 2022 season, do yourself a favor: don’t.
“I don’t know what anyone wants me to do,” Tortorella said. “We couldn’t get anyone last year, and we can’t get anyone this year. We’ve got teams willing to drive past us to play someone else. Everyone keeps asking me about it. I’m just tired of it.”
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference mandates its 16 football teams play a 10-game league schedule that begins the second week of the NCAA Division II season. PSAC teams usually schedule a non-conference opponent to play in the first week, but they are not required to.
Finding a season-opener has usually been difficult for IUP since the league began its 10-game conference schedule in 2006. In fact, the Crimson Hawks did not play an 11th game in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2016 or 2021.
Tortorella could not find a non-conference opener last year, and he was OK with that because the PSAC schedule started with two difficult home games, against eventual conference champion Kutztown (a 29-26 win) and eventual Super Region One champion Shepherd (a 37-21 loss).
This season, IUP is slated to open PSAC play with crossover games at East Stroudsburg (Sept. 10) and Shippensburg (Sept. 17) before beginning divisional play at home against Mercyhurst on Sept. 24. Because of those two away games, Tortorella wants to find a home game for Sept. 3, and he said he has spent many hours tracking down coaches and athletic directors looking for a team willing to play.
It became an exercise in frustration.
“We wanted to play Charleston,” he said. “They want to drive past us to play Gannon instead. We wanted to play Glenville. They wouldn’t come here, but they will go to Illinois, to play Quincy. We tried to get West Virginia Wesleyan. They must think we’re Indiana of the Big Ten because they wanted $20,000. Forget it. I called numerous schools in the (Great Midwest Athletic Conference) and they didn’t even return my calls.”
Tortorella said he talked with Shepherd about a matchup of traditional PSAC powers, but he said the Rams’ offer was contingent on Shepherd hosting the game. Tortorella declined, and he said Shepherd did not respond to IUP’s counter a few days later for the Crimson Hawks to be the hosts.
“Then we found out they’re going up to Southern Connecticut to play them instead,” Tortorella said.
Tortorella said he even talked with two teams outside the region who were willing to pay for part of IUP’s expenses to travel there. But the costs were too high.
“There are two schools that wanted to play us,” he said. “Lindenwood, in Missouri, and their (offer) wouldn’t even come close to paying our travel expenses, and then Delta State, in Mississippi. We would go bankrupt if we had to pay for a trip to go there.”
Starting next season, IUP has an agreement with Ashland for a four-year series.
“The best thing about all this,” Tortorella said, “is the next four years, I don’t have to answer this question.”
It’s all left the IUP head coach tired, frustrated and wishing he didn’t have to talk about it anymore.
“There’s nothing more I can say,” he said. “To dance, you have to have a partner. Nobody will dance with us.”