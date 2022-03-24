The IUP Crimson Hawks opened the season by facing a 7-foot center.
They are going to do it again in the NCAA Division II Final Four.
Back in November, IUP made its annual preseason trip under coach Joe Lombardi to take on a Division I opponent and squared off against Illinois and All-American center Kofi Cockburn in an exhibition game. Now, four months later, the Hawks are going to face another big man.
IUP (33-2) plays Augusta (32-3) in the national semifinals today in Evansville, Ind. The winner advances to play either Black Hills State (26-7) or Northwest Missouri State (32-5) in Saturday’s national championship game. Those teams open today’s action at 4 p.m. followed by IUP and Augusta (Ga.) at 6:30.
The Hawks are coming off a 69-55 win over Hillsdale (Mich.) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Augusta, pushed to overtime against Chico State (Calif.), won 81-69. Tyshaun Crawford, the Jaguars’ 7-foot-1 junior center, finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds. He is averaging 17.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
The other thing that stood out in Augusta’s victory was the play of Miguel Arnold, a 5-10 junior guard who scored a season-high 33 points. He made seven 3-point field goals, one shy of the Elite Eight single-game record. The Jaguars shot 52.5 percent overall, including 11-for-22 from 3-point range, and entered the tournament ranked second in the country in long-range shooting at 43.4 percent.
“I’ve played a couple 7-footers,” Ethan Porterfield, IUP’s 6-8 sophomore, said. “The difference with this team and Illinois is this team shoots the ball a little bit better. There are certain people we can help off of, but there are a couple players we can’t help off of, so it’s going to be tough to see how we’re going to rotate, but I like our chances.”
Crawford helps fuel the 3-point game by passing out of the post. He had four assists — and five of his team’s 11 turnovers. He has 77 assists and 75 blocked shots on the season.
“My teammates believe in me to make passes out of the post, and I’m smart enough to see where the double team is,” Crawford said, “and once I figured out what going on I was making the right plays. I’m not going to make the right play all the time, but as long I stay poised and try to do the best I can, it always works out.”
IUP has leaned on its defense in the postseason, holding all seven opponents under 40 percent shooting overall. The Hawks hold teams to 38.0 percent overall and 30.1 percent from 3-point range.
“We played a lot of teams that shot the 3 very well, and look at our percentages playing against those teams,” IUP junior guard Dave Morris said. “We have good numbers for that because we pressure them and make them uncomfortable, so if we keep playing our defense, we’re ready for whatever they’ve got.”
Chico State entered its matchup with Augusta touting the top 3-point defense in the country.
“They’re the No. 1 team in defensive field goal percentage against 3-point shots,” Augusta coach Dip Metress said, “and we shot it well, partly because it went into (Crawford), and he got it out of there.”
Porterfield thinks his team can turn it around on the Jaguars.
“They’re a big, athletic team with a couple guys that can really shoot the ball,” he said, “but I think their weakness is they’re going to have to play zone against us because the 7-footer has to protect the rim, so playing that zone makes more opportunities for our shooters to get open shots.”
Morris, a 6-1 guard who made five 3s against Hillsdale, said he has no fear of going up against the big man on drives into the paint.
“Once I get down there, if it’s blocked off, I know there are other people I can create for,” he said. “We just need to play with pace. If we play with good pace and don’t try to force anything, it’s just going to come to us. What can they do on our offense? They have to guard us too.”
Porterfield, 6-6 freshman Tomiwa Sulaiman and 6-8 graduate forward Tommy Demogerontas will have to contend with Crawford on defense.
“A guy like that,” Porterfield said, “you just have to make sure they feel your presence, make sure you’re always on them and make sure they can’t get comfortable and try to throw them off their rhythm because we know they’re bigger and athletic and can shoot over you so you have to get into their body more so they know your presence is there.”
Augusta also holds teams under 40 percent shooting, coming in at 39.2 percent overall and 31.6 percent on 3s.
“We beat a very good Chico team,” Metress said, “and that’s the first game all year we had to get a stop to put it in overtime. We’ve had games we made a shot to win a game, so I’m very proud of the guys to get a stop to put it in overtime. … It was great team effort.”
Metress expects battles all over the court against IUP.
“All I can tell you it’s going to be like a boxing match,” he said. “It’s not going to be a game for the soft guys, I can tell you that. … Coach Lombardi is an old-fashioned Northeastern coach. It’s going to be hand-to-hand combat, and we’re OK with that, but it’s not going to be pretty, I can tell you that. Both teams are physical, and they’re very good defensively.”
Metress was impressed that IUP won despite a sub-par performance from All-American junior guard Armoni Foster, who scored seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and handed out five assists.
“Their best player did not play well,” Metress said, “so they won a game when their best player was not one of their best, so it’ll be a great matchup.”