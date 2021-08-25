The IUP men’s basketball program has announced its return to the court with the release of its 2021-22 non-conference schedule.
The Crimson Hawks have a total of seven out-of-conference games prior to the start of their mandated Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference schedule, including an exhibition matchup at the University of Illinois. That game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Coach Joe Lombardi annually challenges his team with top Division I opponents for exhibition games. IUP most recently played at Elon and also challenged No. 2 Kentucky prior to the 2018-19 season. The Hawks have also played at Villanova, Syracuse, Michigan State, Maryland, Pitt, Florida State, South Florida, Siena and La Salle in past seasons.
IUP opens the regular season with four games in eight nights, starting with the annual IRMC/Hilton Garden Inn Classic on Nov. 12-13 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The Crimson Hawks will play host West Virginia Wesleyan and Concord (W.Va.), both out of the Mountain East Conference, on successive nights.
The Hawks will host Le Moyne (N.Y.), a traditional power from the Northeast-10 Conference and the East Region, on Nov. 13 before traveling to Maryland to square off against Bowie State on Nov. 19.
The non-conference slate wraps up during the final weekend of November with the IUP Thanksgiving Classic. IUP will play host to Salem (W.Va.) and a team to be named from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
IUP’s PSAC schedule begins the first weekend of December with a trip to play Kutztown and West Chester.
The Crimson Hawks look forward to their return after missing the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hawks managed a schedule of three games in March, falling to Gannon on the road, 80-75, before defeating the Golden Knights at home, 67-56, and rallying for a 77-74 win over Clarion at home.
IUP opened the year at No. 4 in the NABC poll, the program’s 12th straight year in the coaches’ preseason rankings.
IUP returns five players with starting experience from the 2020 PSAC championship team, including preseason All-America guard Armoni Foster and 2020 PSAC West Freshman of the Year Ethan Porterfield, a forward.