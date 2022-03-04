We’re back where it ended — almost.
It’s championship weekend in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The last time the conference handed out its trophies to basketball champions, it was the last time basketball was played that year.
IUP beat Shippensburg on the Raiders’ court on March 8, 2020, for the men’s title. College basketball, as well as most sports across the world, shut down several days later at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two programs go at it again Saturday afternoon, this time for the right to play for the championship. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. at the KCAC.
IUP (27-2) and Shippensburg (21-8) have been two of the conference’s top programs under the leadership of their respective head coaches. Joe Lombardi, in his 16th season at IUP, is 362-105. Chris Fite, Lombardi’s first assistant at IUP for seven seasons, has built Shippensburg into a power. He is 156-80 in nine seasons.
Mercyhurst (24-5), the PSAC West runner-up and another stalwart program under 19th-year coach Gary Manchel, will be at the KCAC too. The Lakers, who won a regional title at the KCAC in 2019, take on PSAC East champ Millersville (24-5), an upstart program under sixth-year coach Casey Stitzel, in Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal.
Saturday’s winners play for the title at 3 p.m. Sunday at the KCAC. The conference champion earns an automatic berth in the eight-team NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament.
Shippensburg is looking to play its way into the tournament. The Raiders, like IUP, have played through injuries to key players, and weren’t in the top 10 in the region in this week’s rankings. IUP, ranked second, is guaranteed a berth regardless of the weekend outcome.
A win over IUP would bolster Shippensburg’s résumé, and at full strength now and the winners of six straight, the Raiders are capable of winning the title.
Shippensburg handed IUP one of its two losses this year, 72-60, on Dec. 19 at the KCAC.
“I don’t even mention it,” Lombardi said of the previous game. “It was almost three months ago. We are different teams, and all teams change over the course of the season. Different guys get better, you have injuries, and as a team you make strides in some areas and sometimes fall back in other areas that you did well. This game has nothing to do with that, and as coach, I won’t use any type of payback as motivation. You’ve got to show up and compete between the lines.”
In the past five meetings dating to 2016-17, Shippensburg is 3-2 against IUP, including 2-1 at the KCAC. The teams are 1-1 in the playoffs in that stretch, with each winning a title on the other’s court. Shippensburg topped IUP in overtime in the 2017 semifinals en route to the championship.
“We have to be strong in certain areas of the game to beat a team that has won six in row and over the last five or six years and has been one of the top two teams out East,” Lombardi said. “So, we know it’s going to be a challenge for us. We know because they beat us early in the year we probably come in as the underdog. I think our guys embrace that opportunity.
The first meeting this year came in the 10th game of the season. Shippensburg was returning to full strength, and IUP was readjusting after Shawndale Jones, the leading scorer in the conference, was lost to a torn ACL in the seventh game. Jake Biss and Carlos Carter, an Indiana High graduate, slashed through IUP’s defense and combined for 34 points.
“Obviously, they had a great game plan the first time around and exposed some weakness,” Lombardi said, “and hopefully we’ve been able to get better as the season has gone along.
“We have to match their competitiveness. They were the more competitive team the last time we played. So that’s that. We have to rebound the ball better and have to play better on-the-ball defense. The first time around they got a lot of isolation and ended up scoring one-on-one. From the offensive end, we have to be good at our execution and good at in-game adjustments on how they choose to play us defensively.”
IUP played through a stretch without starting forward Tommy Demogerontas, who has returned in a backup role. Kyle Polce, a freshman who took Jones’ spot, remains out with a knee injury and won’t play this weekend.
The Hawks opened the season with plans to bring three freshmen off the bench to back up a talented starting lineup featuring Jones, Armoni Foster, Dave Morris, Ethan Porterfield and Demogerontas. Injuries to starters accelerated the learning curve for the freshmen. Dallis Dillard, a redshirt when the season began, was summoned to action when Jones went done and is now a starter in place of Polce. Tomiwa Sulaiman has been solid as a starter in place of Demogerontas, who is settling in as a backup.
“They didn’t have to guard the 3 (small forward position) and Tomiwa,” Lombardi said. “Now they have to guard our freshmen, and they weren’t guarding our freshmen the first time around. Our freshmen have matured to the point where you have to account for them on defense at this stage of the year. Hopefully that presents a little more of a challenge than it did the first time around. Those guys are playing with confidence and know they have the green light.”