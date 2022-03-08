For the third time in the last four seasons, the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region will run through Indiana and IUP’s KCAC.
The IUP men’s basketball team was selected as the top seed and will host the regional tournament as the field of 64 was announced late Sunday night.
The Crimson Hawks won their third straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament championship Sunday with a 63-52 win over Millersville at the KCAC. They go into the NCAA tournament with a 29-2 overall record.
First-round games will be played Saturday, with the semifinals following Sunday. The regional championship will be Tuesday, March 15.
The Crimson Hawks open the tournament against No. 8-seed Fayetteville State (21-8), which won the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament championship last week, at 5 p.m. Saturday. The No. 3/6 first-round matchup will be Mercyhurst vs. Millersville.
Other first-round matchups are No. 2 West Liberty (29-2) vs. No. 7 West Virginia State (23-7) and No. 3 California (21-9) vs. No. 6 Fairmont State (23-7). West Liberty is the Mountain East Conference champion.
IUP will be making the program’s 18th all-time NCAA tournament appearance, including its 11th in the last 13 full seasons under coach Joe Lombardi. The Crimson Hawks were Atlantic Region champions and national runners-up in 2010 and 2015.
The IUP women earned the No. 7 seed in the Atlantic Region. It marks the seventh straight NCAA tournament selection for the Crimson Hawks, who are coming off Atlantic Region titles in 2018 and 2019 and a No. 1 seed in 2020.
First-round games will be played Friday, with the semifinals following Saturday. The regional championship will be Monday.
The Crimson Hawks (21-8) open the tournament against No. 2-seed and PSAC rival California (24-5 at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The No. 3/6 first-round matchup will be Kutztown (26-6) vs. Charleston (21-8).
Other first-round matchups are No. 1 Glenville State (29-1) vs. No. 8 Lincoln (22-7) and No. 4 Gannon (24-6) vs. No. 5 Shepherd (24-7).
IUP will be making the program’s 15th all-time NCAA tournament appearance, including its seventh straight under coach Tom McConnell.