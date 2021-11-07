GREENSBURG — IUP can’t make the playoffs, but the Crimson Hawks can end on a high note.
In a season full of uncertainty and adversity, that’s all that matters at this point.
The Crimson Hawks shook off two bad weeks of painful losses and played their most dominant game of the season Saturday by whipping Seton Hill, 38-3, at Offutt Field.
“It means a lot just to get the energy back,” said IUP linebacker Malachi Newell, who had 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery to spearhead a defense that gave up just 248 total yards. “Everybody is back feeling good. That’s the most important thing happening today.”
IUP (6-3) had its way with the Griffins (4-6) pretty much from the start. The Crimson Hawks scored touchdowns on three of their four possessions in the first half and added two touchdowns and a Tyler Luther field goal in the second half.
In all, IUP had the ball nine times, scored five touchdowns, kicked one field goal and turned the ball over three harmless times.
“In the games we’ve struggled this year, it’s been because we haven’t really done a whole lot on offense in the first quarter,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “We played great in the first half today. I think this is a team that –– when they put their total game together in all three phases for 60 minutes –– is as good as anybody in the region.”
The best news of that is that IUP did not punt. The Crimson Hawks had a punt blocked against California on Oct. 23, and then two more against Edinboro on Oct. 30, and they lost both games, sending them from a likely playoff participant and possible PSAC West champion to an also-ran just trying to save face.
“We worked on (punting) a lot this week, just like we do every week,” Tortorella said, “but you know, you don’t have to worry about punting when you don’t have to punt.”
IUP didn’t have to punt because its offense was so potent.
Quarterback Harry Woodbery threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to Duane Brown, of 3 and 21 yards, and then added an 85-yard bomb to Irvin Charles in the second quarter to highlight a stellar passing day. Woodbery completed 8 of 12 attempts for 220 yards. Brown caught six passes for 65 yards, and Charles had two catches totaling 155 yards.
“When you have guys like that, you always feel like you’re in a position to score, no matter where on the field you are,” said left guard John Robinson. “First-and-10, third-and-20, it doesn’t matter, we’re good.”
IUP gained a season-high 237 rushing yards, led by Dayjure Stewart’s 137, and the balanced offense kept Seton Hill on its heels. Stewart and Justice Evans (86 yards) scored one rushing touchdown apiece in the second half.
“The guys on the line, they come out to work every single day,” said Evans, whose touchdown was his first of the season. “They get all these different looks every week and they lock in, and they get their job done. With Dayjure, we’re different types of backs, but we both can get the job done. We just try to make something happen every time we touch the ball.”
As impressive as the IUP offense was, its defense was maybe even better.
Following a turbulent week in which one of its best defensive players suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice (nose guard Dajour Fisher), another was suspended for the game (defensive tackle Raunya Mitchell) and its best cover cornerback was kicked off the team (Nazir Streater), the Crimson Hawks played fast and furious and suffocated a Seton Hill offense that had been one of the better ones in the PSAC.
The Griffins’ Logan Wiland, who entered the game as the PSAC’s leading rusher, with 1,038 yards in nine games, was held to 36 yards on 16 carries. The IUP defense limited Seton Hill to only 82 rushing yards, 69 fewer than its season average. Seton Hill had 10 possessions but reached the red zone only once and had to settle for a 24-yard Luke Hauger field goal when it got there.
Defensive end Vaughn Wallace moved inside to replace Mitchell, and he teamed with Gregory Moore, who replaced Fisher, to create a stout interior line that clogged running lanes and created pressure. Senior cornerback Bryce Gibson switched from the field side to the boundary, and freshman safety Randy Washington stepped into the starting lineup and played Gibson’s old spot. Both were solid, and the Griffins completed only 14 of their 28 attempts for 166 yards.
“You know, it was a long week and there was a lot of stuff behind the scenes that we had to deal with,” Newell said, “but at the end of the day, it’s a blessing to be out here and play the game that we love, and to get a win.”
The Crimson Hawks close their season this weekend at West Chester (6-4) in a PSAC crossover game. A win there would send IUP into the offseason with good vibes, and that’s what Robinson said he and his teammates intend to do.
“We’ve just got to take this momentum and this energy we have right now and bring it into next week,” he said. “At the end of the day, you have a decision when you play a football game. Regardless of anything else, you can either be a winner or be a loser. I’m going to be a winner next week.”
NOTES: IUP has won all eight matchups with Seton Hill since the Griffins moved into the PSAC in 2013, by a combined score of 374-129. … The IUP defense recorded five sacks, with Newell, Drew Dinunzio-Biss, Moore, Will Mayr and Maurice Feazell getting one each. … Charles, who did not play last week because of a thumb injury, has scored at least one touchdown in every game he has played this year. He has 11 touchdown catches in eight games. … Charles’ long touchdown was IUP’s longest since Allen Wright took one 89 yards against Slippery Rock in 2016. … The PSAC championship game will be played next weekend, with Kutztown (9-1) playing host to Slippery Rock (9-1). Both teams suffered their only losses at the hands of IUP.