On the first day of the NCAA Division II football signing period, the IUP Crimson Hawks got a little of everything. Head coach Paul Tortorella believes they also got a lot better.
Tortorella and his staff inked 22 high school players on Wednesday to binding national letters of intent. Among the newest Crimson Hawks are: three sons of former NFL stars, two sons of former IUP players, four members of the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State team, 14 players from WPIAL schools, 21 from Pennsylvania and one from Delaware.
“We got most of the guys we went after,” Tortorella said. “We really helped ourselves in a couple positions, especially the secondary.”
While the vast majority of the new signees won’t play this fall, Tortorella believes many will someday be huge contributors to the program.
Among the headliners are tight end Aiden Johnson, from Conestoga Valley, who had several Division I offers; IUP bloodline members Omar Stewart Jr. and offensive lineman Wyatt Kovell, whose fathers (Omar Sr. and Paul) played for Frank Cignetti; defensive back Da’Vontay Brownfield (Elizabeth Forward), receiver Stewart Jr. (Farrell), linebacker Tai’Don Strickland (Farrell) and defensive end Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon), all of whom earned all-state honors; and five mammoth offensive linemen who are an average of 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds.
“This class is deep and we like the guys we got,” Tortorella said.
Also, Elijah Smith, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Aaron Smith, signed, as did Kalen Frazier, the son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Lance Frazier, and DaKendrick Daniels, the son of former Seattle, Chicago and Washington defensive end Phillip Daniels.
Steelers fans might be somewhat familiar with Elijah Smith. During the 2008 season, he was diagnosed with leukemia and his father began speaking about it to get attention and funding to help children with all forms of cancer. Now a healthy 6-5, 265-pound tackle, Elijah Smith will compete to add depth on a line that returns four starters and three reserves.
Another notable story is North Catholic’s Carson Laconi, a 6-0, 175 defensive back who had a lot of Division I interest after his junior season. But during the spring of 2021, he nearly died from a ruptured spleen he suffered in a lacrosse game, and then he broke his collarbone in a football scrimmage in August and missed almost all of his senior football season.
SHOPPING LOCAL: IUP’s heavy dose of players from the WPIAL or Pittsburgh City League wasn’t an accident.
“There are a lot more guys available because of COVID and the (transfer) portal,” he said. “Some of our biggest rivals are taking a lot of guys from the portal and fewer high school guys. If there was no portal and if there wasn’t that COVID year, some of these guys would have been (Division I) guys.”
COACHING CHANGES: Tortorella recently filled one vacancy and he is about to begin another search.
He needs a new offensive coordinator. Tate Gregory, who came to IUP in 2017, resigned last week. Tortorella said chemistry will be the most important factor he’ll use in the hiring process.
“I don’t think X’s and O’s and scheme will be a big deal,” he said. “We’ll marry it up and it will be close to what we have done. I just think we need more of a hands-on coordinator, a leader.”
On defense, he recently hired Zack Johnson away from Charleston (W.Va.) to serve as the co-defensive coordinator. Tortorella said Johnson will bring his 3-3-5 scheme and work with current defensive coordinator Jim Smith and his 4-2-5 plan to create a defense that can play either lineup, depending on the opponent.
“The 3-3 is in vogue and we’d like to get a little bit into it,” Tortorella said. “Not full-bore, but a little bit. It’s hard to get (defensive) linemen. We see so much spread. The 3-3 doesn’t work so well when people get into stuff with double tight ends and one back, so we’ll use the 4-2 then. But against some of the spread, the 3-3 works.”
NOTES: Tortorella said he hopes to play an 11th game against a non-conference opponent to start the year. He has spoken with most teams in the region, including Charleston, Glenville State and Lake Erie, but all have found other teams to schedule. “I’ve been trying like crazy to get an 11th game,” he said. “And I’m still looking.” … He also said an announcement would be coming soon of agreement between IUP and a familiar regional power to play a four-game series beginning in 2023. … Spring practice is tentatively scheduled to begin Friday, March 25.
IUP SIGNEES
Players listed with position, height, weight, hometown and high school
Devin Barren, DB, 5-11, 180, Pittsburgh, Central Catholic
Da’Vontay Brownfield, DB, 5-11, 185, Elizabeth, Elizabeth Forward
Sy Burgos, WR, 5-9, 175, Harrisburg, East Pennsboro
DaKendrick Daniels, DE, 6-3, 200, Downingtown, Bishop Shanahan
Kevin Felter, OL, 6-3, 285, Avonworth, Avonworth
Kalen Frazier, DB, 6-0, 180, New Castle (Del.), Kennett Square
Alex Fox, OL, 6-3, 310, New Castle, New Castle
Chris Hood, LB, 5-11, 220, New Castle, New Castle
Julian Jeffries, DL, 6-4, 255, Pittsburgh, Woodland Hills
Aiden Johnson, TE, 6-5, 223, Lancaster, Conestoga Valley
Noah Johnston, DB, 6-2, 180, Pittsburgh, Allderdice
Wyatt Kovell, OL, 6-3, 275, Pittsburgh, Upper St. Clair
Carson Laconi, DB, 6-0, 175, Pittsburgh, North Catholic
Anthony Meadows, LB, 6-1, 205, West Chester, Bayard Rustin
Nick Murphy, DL, 6-2, 265, Elizabeth, Elizabeth Forward
Elijah Smith, OL, 6-4, 270, Wexford, North Allegheny
Omar Stewart Jr., WR, 6-2, 190, Farrell, Farrell
Tai’Don Strickland, LB, 5-11, 215, Farrell, Farrell
Bo Waddell, DB, 5-10, 180, Pittsburgh, Central Catholic
Cole Weightman, DE, 6-3, 220, Belle Vernon, Belle Vernon
Freeman Wilson, OL, 6-1, 280, Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township
JD Younger, DB, 5-9, 190, Pittsburgh, Central Catholic