After four games — two tough wins, one easy victory and one humbling loss — Paul Tortorella hopes his IUP football team knows the truth.
“We’ve been very inconsistent,” he said, “but I think our players understand that when we’re good, we’re pretty good. And when we’re not, we’re not real good. We’re coming off a tough first two games and just now trying to find out who we really are.”
The talk this week as the Crimson Hawks (3-1) get ready to take on winless Clarion (0-5) on Saturday has been about facing reality. Tortorella wants his players to know that their destiny is in their hands, and that’s because of the way the first four games of the season have gone.
IUP beat Kutztown (29-26) in the season opener and Gannon (28-23) last week because it did enough on offense and had a defensive stand at a critical time. The Crimson Hawks beat Mercyhurst on Sept. 25 (48-13) because they were superior in all facets of the game. And they got thumped by Shepherd (37-21) on Sept. 18 because their defense got shredded.
So Tortorella hopes there is no more mystery about the Crimson Hawks. They are who they are.
So, what are they?
“Offensively, we know where we’re at a lot more than we do defensively because you’re looking at two totally different dynamics,” Tortorella said. “We have a lot of experience on offense. The two guys that are playing on offense that haven’t really played here before are (quarterback) Harry (Woodbery) and (receiver Irvin) Charles. Everybody else has played here. Whereas defensively, we have three or four guys who have been here, and everybody else is new — either a freshman or a transfer. We’re a definite work in progress on defense. We have our moments, but we’re inconsistent.”
The IUP defense is 15th in the 16-team PSAC in passing yards allowed (311.0 yards per game) and sacks (1.0 per game) and 13th in total defense (417.2 yards per game).
The only holdovers from the 2019 defense, which was statistically the best in the PSAC, are cornerback Nazir Streater and defensive linemen Dajour Fisher, Raunya Mitchell and Will Mayr. The rest of the defensive starters are either transfers (defensive lineman Vaughn Wallace, linebackers Malachi Newell and Connor Kelly, and cornerback Bryce Gibson) or freshmen (defensive end Tyrone Fowler and safeties Charles Ingram, Jaheim Howard and Darius Bruce).
The IUP defense got embarrassed by Shepherd — especially the Rams’ quarterback, Tyson Bagent, who threw for 468 yards and four touchdowns. But in the two games since, have shown marked improvement, allowing only 485 passing yards and three touchdowns while intercepting two passes.
Tortorella said it has taken some time for the defense to jell, and there is still a long way to go before it becomes strong.
“When you have new players and young players, when things change (in the game), you don’t always have time to figure it out,” he said. “Sometimes that’s what happens, and you give up some points that you really shouldn’t give up.”
LOOK AROUND: If any of the IUP fan base wants to jump ship following the narrow win over lowly Gannon, Tortorella thinks they should take a look at the rest of the PSAC before doing so.
To wit, IUP opened the season by beating Kutztown, then lost to Shepherd the next week. The following Saturday, Kutztown went on the road and trounced Shepherd.
Then last week, when IUP was struggling with Gannon, Kutztown had its hands full with East Stroudsburg, whose three wins have been over Pace (0-4), Mercyhurst (1-4) and Lock Haven (1-4). The Golden Bears scored with 44 seconds left to escape with a 21-14 home win.
“Every Saturday is a different deal,” Tortorella said. “Look at Kutztown: They went to Shepherd and beat them and then last week they were in a dog fight with East Stroudsburg. Nothing is easy.”
As for the rest of the PSAC, it seems the picture is still unclear about who’s on top. California and Slippery Rock are the only undefeated teams in the league, but both have played weak schedules in reaching the 5-0 mark. California’s opponents are a combined 7-17 while The Rock’s are 6-22.
IUP’s four opponents have a combined record of 11-9, only two wins fewer than California and Slippery Rock’s 10 total opponents have.
NEWS AND NOTES: Running back Adam Houser, who injured his ankle on the first series of the first game of the season and has not played since, is expected to play Saturday at Clarion. … Mitchell, who has not played since the Shepherd game, is also back in practice after serving a university suspension. Tortorella said if Mitchell has a good week of practice, he will travel with the team to Clarion. … Dylan Grubbs is first in the PSAC and fifth nationally in net punting (43.0 yards per kick). … IUP has beaten Clarion nine straight times and has won 31 of the past 40 meetings.