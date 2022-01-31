IUP is on a winning streak again.
For the first time in some six weeks, the IUP women’s basketball team has won consecutive games after beating Mercyhurst, 77-58, on Saturday at the KCAC for the Crimson Hawks’ second straight win.
Junior guard Rajah Fink posted her second straight double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and freshman Kiera Baughman scored 16 points off the bench to power IUP’s offense to one of its best showings of the season.
“As we continue to play, we’re going to keep climbing,” IUP junior forward Teirra Preston said. “That’s our big goal, just to keep making improvements every game, keep going out there and do something different, more positive than we did the last game.”
To Preston’s point, the Crimson Hawks committed a season-low 11 turnovers, three days after a season-high 26 giveaways in a win over Edinboro on Wednesday.
In IUP coach Tom McConnell’s estimation, limiting the turnovers played a key role in Saturday’s win. IUP improved to 13-4 (7-4 PSAC) and kept its hold on the No. 4 seed in the PSAC West standings ahead of tonight’s matchup with third-place California (11-3, 6-3).
IUP committed 20 or more turnovers in three of the past four games, but it was a different story (Saturday).
“Without question, it’s the turnovers,” McConnell said. “We really have been talking about that, the decision-making and finding the open man, and I thought our players did a much better job. Only 11 turnovers. … That’s a step in the right direction right there.”
“Maybe the first half wasn’t the best basketball, but the second half we really pushed through and showed that it doesn’t matter how we play, we can always persevere and overcome regardless of the circumstances,” Fink said. “That’s really what we showed.
“We have to lock down on the 3? That’s what we did. We limited them. We had to lock down on turnovers? We limited our turnovers. We just did everything we needed to do, and I thought it was just really good basketball.”
IUP never trailed after the first quarter against Mercyhurst, and the Crimson Hawks held a 17-14 lead after the first 10 minutes. They led 38-35 at halftime, and they stretched their lead to 59-47 entering the fourth quarter. Mercyhurst narrowed the lead to 59-52 in the fourth before IUP went on a 14-2 run to put the game away.
Two weeks ago, the Mercyhurst program was coming back from a COVID program break. The Lakers were in the same spot as IUP was in early January. Both programs endured breaks in January.
“I don’t think we worked together as a team all that well,” Mercyhurst coach Brooklyn Kohlheim said, “ It looked like our offense was a little disjointed, but they haven’t practiced in a week. That sounds like an excuse, but the 12 turnovers is a great takeaway. I’m ecstatic about where our foul count was because they’re physical, so physical around the rim.”
IUP hadn’t won back-to-back games since starting the season on a nine-game winning streak, with the last victory of that stretch coming on Dec. 14 against Millersville.
Although only two players scored in double digits for IUP, the Crimson Hawks had a balanced offensive attack. Eight IUP players scored six or more points in one of the most balanced scoring attacks of the season.
In addition to Fink and Baughman, Preston and Justina Mascaro scored seven points apiece, and the trio of starters in D’Anna, Adams and Cerro scored six points apiece.
“Today we just played together more as a team,” Preston said. “Everyone had their own contributions in different ways, which is a great thing for us. We don’t wanna, you know, just have the focus on one player. It’s a team thing. It’s bringing love from everyone in ways that we can.”
Fink, who hadn’t recorded a double-double in her first 74 career games, has posted two in a row. She has led IUP in scoring for the fourth time in the past five games.
But how long IUP’s streak stays intact remains to be seen. IUP visits California today, and two of the next three IUP games are against California. The Vulcans have been IUP streak-busters in recent history, having broken IUP’s 15-game streaks during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
“I cherish it so much more than I did before,” Fink said, “because with the COVID season, I don’t know what game is promised or what could happen, so I’ve got to play every game like it’s my last. I know that’s how every girl feels, too. They love me so much, and I love them so much. It’s hard not to play for them and just give it all on the floor and just have a good time.”