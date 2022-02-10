The IUP Crimson Hawks weathered an intense, prolonged storm.
IUP won for the third time in five days, beating California, 87-79, in a PSAC basketball game at the KCAC on Wednesday night.
“We were in the storm a little bit the last five days,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “The storm was going up to Slippery Rock (on Saturday) and having to play a big rival with a big crowd and them having all the energy, and we responded to that. And then coming home and having to beat them again two days later, which is hard to do, and playing in an empty gym. And then the same tonight, an empty gym and playing a good team. And the fatigue factor because we’re not used to paying three games in five days.
“The guys responded. They were in the storm and kept believing and fought their way through the storm.”
IUP (21-2, 15-2 PSAC) fell behind early by 16 points, 24-8, and rebounded to cut the margin to four, 43-39, at halftime. The Hawks outscored California (15-6, 10-5) 48-36 in the second half, grabbing its first lead at 45-43 on Dallis Dillard’s consecutive 3-point field goals to start the second half. The Vulcans managed a tie on the next possession, but IUP never trailed after that.
“The game honors toughness,” Lombardi said. “That’s why we were able to win tonight. The guys stayed tough, played tough physically and played tough mentally. We didn’t shoot the ball well, and I didn’t think we took bad shots, but we found a way to win.”
IUP shot only 37.9 percent (25-for-66) and made only nine of 36 3-point attempts. California shot 50.8 percent (30-for-59) and made seven 3s on 20 attempts.
The Hawks made a big difference at the free throw line by going 28-for-35. California was 12-for-18.
IUP also committed only six turnovers to California’s 19, with 13 coming in the second half.
Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-foot-6 freshman from London, England, led IUP with 26 points on 10-for-15 shooting. He also grabbed eight rebounds, with six coming on the offensive end.
Ethan Porterfield scored 23 points and Armoni Foster had 19.
“Tomiwa had a coming-out party and did a lot of good things,” Lombardi said. “He elevates us on the defensive end and tonight he had a good offensive night.”
Philip Alston, a 6-6 senior and the leading scorer in the conference at 21 points per game, fired in 30. Brent Pegram scored 19 and Preston Boswell had 11.
“Alston played a great game and he’s a great player and one of the top four or five in the league,” Lombardi said. “That’s a good team we beat,” Lombardi said. “They’ll be right there for an NCAA bid, and they’ve beaten some good teams. We’ll probably see them again in the playoffs.”
IUP has won six straight going into Saturday afternoon’s game against Gannon in Erie.
“The pieces are fitting a little bit in the puzzle right now,” Lombardi said. “Some can’t stand alone but they’re fitting together well and getting connected.”