WEST CHESTER — Paul Tortorella talked all week about wanting his team to finish strong.
What he meant was for his IUP Crimson Hawks to beat West Chester on Saturday to finish with a win that would propel them into the offseason. But maybe the Crimson Hawks misunderstood. They apparently thought their coach meant to finish the game strong.
Man, did they ever.
Trailing by two scores entering the fourth quarter, IUP put together its best 15 minutes of football this season and rallied for a thrilling 31-24 win over the Rams in the season finale at John Farrell Stadium.
The Crimson Hawks (7-3) scored 28 points in the final quarter. The four touchdown-ending drives covered a total of 262 yards, but took only 21 plays and 331 seconds.
“I’m just happy for the seniors to be able to go out with a win,” said Tortorella, “because when you make the playoffs like we do most years, you don’t win your last game unless you win the national championship. So I was happy for these seniors to be able to win their last game. And you know, I’m happy for the underclassmen to be able to take this win into the offseason to prove that we will be back.”
The Crimson Hawks had been in the hunt for an NCAA Division II playoff race, but back-to-back losses to California and Edinboro last month derailed those plans.
“It’s sad,” said freshman defensive end Tyrone Fowler Jr., who forced a fumble that led to the winning touchdown, “but we got something to look forward to going into the offseason. We’ll have a nasty taste in our mouths about how the season turned out.”
Had the Crimson Hawks not rallied, the taste certainly would have been a lot worse.
West Chester (6-4) led 17-3 entering the fourth quarter, but the Crimson Hawks’ many miscues, including five penalties that resulted in first downs for the Rams, plus a botched fake punt attempt that gave the Rams a short field, probably had as much to do with the score as anything the Rams did.
“The first half, the problem was we had too many penalties and the weather was kind of crazy,” Tortorella said. “But then we played well in the fourth quarter and that’s how we won the game.”
The rally began when Harry Woodbery, who had been struggling most of the windy and rainy day, connected with Irvin Charles for a 74-yard touchdown that made the score 17-10 with 14:20 left to play. The Rams answered with a long drive that took almost six minutes off the clock, and McKenzie’s 9-yard touchdown run made it a two-score game again.
The Crimson Hawks went 75 yards in only 107 seconds, with Woodbery –– who finished the day with 237 yards and three scores on 13 of 26 passing –– and Qashah Carter connecting for a 9-yard score with 6:48 left to play. The IUP defense held and forced a punt, and Woodbery led the Crimson Hawks into the red zone, and his 15-yard touchdown pass to Duane Brown knotted the score at 24 with 1:41 remaining.
“We’ve been in this position before,” said Carter. “We all knew that if we all stick together, we’d get the momentum going and we’d take over, and that’s what we did.”
West Chester had enough time to try to make something happen, but IUP didn’t allow it to happen. On second-and-15 at the Rams’ 25, Fowler broke through the line and drilled quarterback Shane Dooley from behind and stripped the ball free. Defensive tackle Gregory Moore pounded on the ball, giving the Crimson Hawks possession in the red zone with 61 seconds on the clock.
“I saw the ball rolling around,” said Moore. “I knew I had to get it, and I did.”
After two Dayjure Stewart runs gained 12 yards, Stewart bulldozed his way into the end zone from 2 yards out for the winning touchdown with only 14 seconds to play.
“That fumble was like fuel on the fire for our offense,” said Woodbery, whose brief, one-year IUP career ended with 25 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. “You just want to go out there and score points because you want to show your appreciation for the defense playing their tails off, and getting us the ball back. When your defense gets you some extra incentive to go score, they’re out there doing their job.”
IUP got on the board first with a 25-yard field goal from Tyler Luther midway through the second quarter. West Chester answered when Ja’Den McKenzie scored the first of his three touchdowns on a 47-yard run. Then after IUP stalled at its own 27, Tortorella called for a fake punt on fourth-and-3.
Linebacker Malachi Newell, the upman in the formation, was supposed to take the snap and run, but he dropped the ball and punter Dylan Grubbs picked it up. Grubbs was immediately tackled for a 7-yard loss, and the Rams had a first down at the IUP 20. A personal foul on freshman defensive back Randy Washington moved the ball to the 10, and McKenzie scored on the next play for a 14-3 lead. The Rams added a 21-yard Sean Henry field goal just before halftime to make it 17-3.
But then IUP mounted its rally for the ages.
“We were never out of this,” said Moore. “We had a lot of faith in each other. We had a good plan. We just needed to do our jobs, and that’s what we did at the end.”
The sad part is that it is the end. But after rallying to beat West Chester, there wasn’t much talk of what could have been. It was about what will be.
“Honestly, this was a message,” Fowler said. “It’s a message to ourselves and a message to the rest of the PSAC that we aren’t finished and that we’re coming back even stronger next year.”