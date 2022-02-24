The IUP Crimson Hawks let their guard down a little bit and still picked up a win.
IUP beat Clarion, 81-65, at the KCAC on Wednesday night for its 25th win of the season and set up a regular-season finale Saturday against Pitt-Johnstown.
“The way our schedule was set up we played three teams in a row with losing records,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “Not to be dismissive of them, but it’s hard to keep that mindset. It’s human nature when you’re playing someone you don’t feel overly threatened by.
“But that’s not going to be a problem we have to deal with the rest of the season. We play winning teams the rest of the way out with UPJ Saturday and then the conference tournament and the NCAA tournament. So I won’t have to be motivating guys and selling them on playing hard and playing to the standard. They’ll be playing for their basketball lives, so to speak, and it’s exciting, and they earned that.”
IUP (25-2, 19-2 PSAC), ranked third nationally and second in the Atlantic Region, shot 55 percent from the floor in its 10th straight win but allowed Clarion (9-18, 5-17) to shoot 45 percent. The Hawks entered the game holding teams under 40 percent on the season.
“I thought there was a little bit of a letdown, defensively especially,” Lombardi said. “We’re not going to go very far if that’s the best defensive effort we can have. As a coach, you always want keep climbing, climbing, climbing and look for your best performance every time out. Realistically, it doesn’t necessarily happen.”
IUP took a 16-point lead, 41-25, into halftime and built it to 25 in the second half. Clarion never got closer than 16 after that.
IUP trio of forwards led the scoring. Tomiwa Sulaiman scored a team-high 18 points, Ethan Porterfield finished with 17 and Tommy Demogerontas chipped in 14. They shot a combined 24-for-32 from the field.
For Demogerontas, it was his best outing after returning last week following an 11-game absence due to knee issues. IUP’s lone senior, who will be recognized Saturday afternoon prior to the game against Pitt-Johnstown, was 7-for-10 from the field.
“He looked a lot better than he did the other day, and that’s not surprising,” Lombardi said. “He passed the ball well and moved around better and rebounded the ball better. He just had an awareness, and it’s good to have him back.”
Dave Morris and Armoni Foster fueled the offense, combining for 23 of IUP’s season-high 31 assists. Morris equaled the career-high 12 he had against Clarion in an 81-47 win on Jan. 22 and added 13 points. Foster finished with nine points and sat out the last seven minutes to rest of a variety of nagging injuries.
Gerald Jarmon led Clarion with 20 points, with 15 coming in the second half. Mason Mraz scored 16.
IUP led the rebounding by 13, 36-24, and committed 10 turnovers. IUP has not committed more than 11 turnovers in its past four games.