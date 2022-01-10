LOCK HAVEN — It’s a rare occasion when IUP allows an opponent to shoot 50 percent from the field.
Lock Haven did it Saturday, but the Crimson Hawks held on.
IUP, ranked 10th in the country with a matchup at No. 7 Mercyhurst waiting on Wednesday, survived a scare on the road, holding off Lock Haven for a 79-72 victory. The Crimson Hawks led by as many as 18 points in the first half, saw it dwindle to one and then made enough key plays down the stretch to escape with a win against a team that lost its seventh straight game.
“Two years ago, I don’t think anyone shot 50 percent all year,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said of a 28-2 team that won the PSAC championship. “Lock Haven shot 50 and 40 percent on 3s. We didn’t deserve to win today. … We thought it was over at halftime and lost our edge, and we counted on the defense, and we did not have much defensive presence today.”
That team did surrender 50 percent shooting twice — to Pitt Johnstown and Gannon, and won both. This team did it for the first time, after entering the game holding teams under 40 percent, and held on.
IUP (12-1, 6-1 PSAC) led by 14 points, 41-27, at halftime after holding Lock Haven to 37 percent shooting. The Hawks outshot Lock Haven (4-7, 1-6) from 3-point range, six field goals to none, and used a 10-0 run that helped stretch the lead to its high point at 18 late in the half.
The second half was another story. Lock Haven tore up IUP’s defense for 63 percent shooting, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range, and outscored the Hawks 45-38. The Bald Eagles staged an 18-6 run in a five-minute stretch that made it a one-possession game at 51-48 with more than 13 minutes left.
From there, the game was on. Lock Haven made it 55-54 with nine minutes to play.
The Bald Eagles never took the lead, mostly due to their unforced errors. They committed six turnovers in a seven-possession stretch, and IUP took advantage of the opportunity and rebuilt a 13-point lead at 67-54 with more than five minutes left. Dave Morris fueled that charge, scoring 10 of his team’s 12 points in a 2:18 span.
Still, IUP didn’t put the game away. Lock Haven made it back within striking distance and hit is fifth three of the half to make it a three-point game at 75-72 with 41 seconds left.
The Hawks responded with a play to sophomore forward Ethan Porterfield, who drifted down the lane on the right side and took a pass from Armoni Foster for a layup. Porterfield missed, but fellow forward Tommy Demogerontas was set up on the left side of the board and converted an easy tip-in.
IUP freshman Kyle Polce made a steal after the ensuing inbounds play, and Armoni Foster set the final with two free throws.
Foster led IUP with 24 points and seven assists, including a couple setups to Morris for consecutive 3s late in the game. Morris scored 20 to go with six steals. Porterfield finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Demogerontas totaled 10 points and seven rebounds.
IUP shot 52 percent in the second half but made only three more 3s. The Hawks were 16-for-17 from the free throw line.
Lock Haven finished 29-for-57 (.509) from the field and 9-for-12 from the line. The Bald Eagles stayed within one of IUP on the boards (32-21). Their downfall was 18 turnovers, with 10 coming in the second half and killed their momentum after the cut into the lead.
MarkAnthony Fidelis led Lock Haven with 22 points. Jesse McPherson scored 16. Eli Washington had nine assists.
“Hopefully, we learned from that,” Lombardi said. “I’ve been trying to get this team more hungry and working on their toughness and competitiveness, and I’m hoping that stone cracks. If it doesn’t, we won’t win any championships this year.”
Mercyhurst, IUP’s chief rival of the past several seasons, improved to 12-1 Saturday with an 82-76 win over Seton Hill.
Only one other game from the nine scheduled was played Saturday with a handful of teams observing COVID-19 protocols.
IUP’s home game scheduled for this evening was postponed late last week due to a COVID pause in Slippery Rock’s program. Only three of the nine conference games scheduled for today are being played.