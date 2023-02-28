The IUP Crimson Hawks hockey team defeated Robert Morris University to advance to the American College Hockey Association Division 1 national championship tournament March 16-21 in Boston.
IUP (24-6-0) defeated the weary Colonials, 6-2, for the title in the regional College Hockey Mid-American playoffs Sunday at S&T Bank Arena. Indiana High graduate Dom Glavach was named most valuable player of the tournament.
Glavach scored two of the Hawks’ goals in a 3-2 overtime semifinal victory Saturday over No. 5 seed Duquesne University. With the No. 1 seed, IUP had a bye through the opening round Friday.
No. 3 Robert Morris (7-3-2 in CHMA) defeated No. 6 Kent State, 4-3, in overtime Friday, then toppled No. 2 seed John Carroll, 4-2, on Saturday.
Playing its third game in 43 hours, RMU opened a 1-0 lead against the Hawks before giving up four straight goals. Glavach scored his third goal of the playoffs to give IUP a 5-2 lead with 6:31 left in the second period.
Hawks forward Joe Ditullio scored unassisted to finish scoring with 11:55 remaining in the game.
IUP goaltender Jared Stahel registered 31 saves Sunday. The Colonials’ Parker Rutherford yielded six goals on 27 shots before being lifted for Kevin Mackey, who made four saves.
Robert Morris played more than 31/2 minutes with an empty net but IUP held off the extra attacker, including a 38-second stretch when outmanned 6-on-3.
Coach Joe Honzo leads the Crimson Hawks, ranked No. 24 in ACHA, to the national tournament at New England Sports Center. The tournament will feature 114 teams in men’s divisions 1, 2 and 3 and women’s divisions 1 and 2.