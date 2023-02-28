The IUP Crimson Hawks hockey team defeated Robert Morris University to advance to the American College Hockey Association Division 1 national championship tournament March 16-21 in Boston.

IUP (24-6-0) defeated the weary Colonials, 6-2, for the title in the regional College Hockey Mid-American playoffs Sunday at S&T Bank Arena. Indiana High graduate Dom Glavach was named most valuable player of the tournament.

