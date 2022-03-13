Things could get ugly at the KCAC on Sunday night.
IUP and Mercyhurst square off at 7:30 p.m. with a berth in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region championship game on the line. The conference and regional rivals play stingy brands of defense, and their offenses are potent, too.
Often, their matchups develop into grind-it-out chess matches that by the end of the night leave one team looking beautiful.
Top-seeded IUP opened the regional tournament by winning in its typical recent style, shutting down eight-seeded Fayetteville State (N.C.) in a 65-49 victory Saturday.
Fourth-seeded Mercyhurst took the court next against fifth-seeded Millersville in a rematch of last weekend’s PSAC semifinals, and this time the Lakers came out with a 71-65 win.
The IUP-Mercyhurst winner plays either California or West Virginia State, which open Sunday’s action at 5 p.m. Third-seeded California eased past sixth-seeded Fairmont State, 95-74, in the first game of the tournament, and seventh-seeded West Virginia State pulled off the upset, knocking off second-seeded West Liberty, its conference rival and the second-ranked team in the country, 103-94 in overtime.
West Virginia State lost to West Liberty twice during the Mountain East Conference season. Mercyhurst (25-6) faces the same situation against IUP (30-2), which won both PSAC matchups this season, 70-67 in Erie on Jan. 12 and 60-51 at home on Jan. 29.
Mercyhurst, however, won the regional title in 2019 at IUP, knocking off a 30-win team in the semifinals.
“We know we have our hands full,” Mercyhurst coach Gary Manchel said. “We’re not naïve: 30-2; third in the country; at home; swept us; PSAC champs. I’m just not going to be the one in the locker room to tell our guys that they can’t win the game.”
IUP held Fayetteville State (21-9) to 31.5 percent shooting, the fourth time in four postseason games the Hawks have held an opponent under 40 percent. IUP, struggling with its shooting consistency, hit 41.5 percent with nine 3-point field goals. Dave Morris went 6-for-8 from 3-point range and 7-for-10 overall en route to a game-high 22 points. Ethan Porterfield scored 12 and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Armoni Foster had 10 points to go with six assists.
“It was a good first-round game,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “It’s always tough when you’re the one seed and you’re at home and the pressure that goes along with that. We grinded it and fought hard, and that’s our M.O. The last three games we’ve played NCAA-type teams and held them under 32 percent from the field. The other thing we did well today is we didn’t turn it over. If we do those type of things, we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win games. I’m a little disappointed with our rebounding today. We have to be the better rebounding team, and that’s part of our success and mantra.”
IUP led by nine points at halftime, stretched the margin to 17 with 12 minutes left and saw the advantage shrink to six after giving up an 11-0 run. The Hawks responded with a 10-2 burst to restore a double-digit advantage that reached 19 inside the final minute.
“Sometimes people talk about stopping a run with your defense,” Lombardi said. “Sometimes I think it’s just as important, if not more important, to come down on offense and execute and score the ball because sometimes I think that takes away the hope for the other team. When they keep getting stops, they keep believing, so it was important that we went down there and took care of that.”
“They’re just talented,” Manchel said. “They have three first-team all-league players … and one of the things that goes unnoticed with IUP is they defend. They really defend. They play both ends of the floor. Where some other teams that have all-league players try to outscore you, they can get after it defensively as well. We played them twice, and we made adjustments each time, and we’ll make a third adjustment. … We’ll have to do some things we do very well, and we have to take away one or two things that of importance for them because we don’t have enough preparation time like we did for Millersville.”
Mercyhurst led Millersville (25-7) by 10 points at halftime and faced a similar circumstance as last week, when the Lakers let a nine-point advantage disappear in the last seven minutes. This time Mercyhurst finished the task.
Neither team shot well. Mercyhurst coming in at 36.5 percent and Millersville at 36.4. Millersville led the rebounding (44-38) but had more turnovers (13-6). Michael Bradley scored 20 points, Jeff Planutis had 12 off the bench and MiyKah McIntost scored 11.
“I thought this year we were up and down defensively,” Manchel said. “In the past, we really locked people down so if we didn’t have a good night shooting, the defense kept us in the game, and we even won some games, as where this year we’re a little more connected, we’re a little bit better offensively as far as sharing the ball and especially in transition on misses and turnovers, so if the defense is really good and we do get misses and turnovers, we can actually get out more than we’ve gone in the past. … I think during the year we had some games, quite honestly, that the defense wasn’t elite, but the last two or three games, even when we lost to Millersville, other than the defensive breakdown the last seven minutes, which was horrendous, up until that point, it was probably our best performance defensively. So, if we can get that with my belief in the guys offensively, hopefully we can be a dangerous team.”
Glen Abram led West Virginia State (24-7) with 26 points and Noah Jordan scored 22. All five starters reached double figures.
Pat Robinson scored 29 points for West Liberty (29-3).
Philip Alston led five California (22-9) players in double figures. Zyan Collins scored 20.
George Mangas scored 18 and Zyon Dobbs and Isaiah Sanders each had 17 for Fairmont State (23-8).
The championship game is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the KCAC.