Coming off a third straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title and a run to the NCAA Division II national semifinals, the IUP men’s basketball program will open up its 2022-23 season with an exhibition game at Syracuse.
The Crimson Hawks will face the Orange on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Under head coach Joe Lombardi, the Crimson Hawks annually challenge top Division I opponents for exhibition games, including Syracuse in a previous meeting before the 2016-17 season. IUP took on Illinois prior to the 2021-22 season and has also played at Kentucky, Villanova, Michigan State, Maryland, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Florida State, South Florida, La Salle, Elon and Sienna in past years.
The Orange are coming off a 2021-22 season in which they went 16-17 and finished ninth in the ACC with a 9-11 league record under head coach Jim Boeheim.
IUP opens the regular season Nov. 12 and 13 in the PSAC/MEC/CIAA Challenge at Clarion. The Hawks play Concord (W.Va.) on opening day and Winston-Salem State (N.C.) the following day.
The first home game is Nov. 16 against Bowie State.
IUP finished 33-3 last season and advanced to the Elite Eight, the Division II version of the Final Four, in Evansville, Ind. IUP knocked off Hillsdale (Mich.) in the national quarterfinals before losing to Augusta (Ga.) in the semifinals.
The Crimson Hawks played in the Elite Eight for the seventh time in school history, and their 33 wins tied the single-season school record, which is shared by the 2009-10 team, which also finished 33-3 and played for the national championship for the first time in school history.
IUP returns six players who started at various points last season. That includes Shawndale Jones, who was lost to a torn ACL in the seventh game of the season, and all-conference selections David Morris, Ethan Porterfield and Tomiwa Sulaiman.
The only key loss came when Armoni Foster, an All-American guard, transferred to Division I Buffalo for his senior season.
The 2022-23 recruits are Jaheim Bethea, a 6-foot guard from Philadelphia, and Dolan Waldo, a 6-7 forward from Bethel Park.
Other returning players include Kyle Polce, Dallis Dillard, KJ Rhodes and Damir Brooks, who redshirted last season.
Bryce Radford, a redshirt freshman reserve guard last season, also transferred, leaving for West Virginia Tech.