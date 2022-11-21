CANTON, Ohio — The IUP Crimson Hawks aren’t going on Thanksgiving break.
They get the holiday off, and they don’t have a game until Saturday, but there’s plenty of work to do.
IUP, ranked third in NCAA Division II, moved to 4-0 on Saturday, traveling to face 20th-ranked Walsh (Ohio) and answering the challenge with a 74-60 victory in a performance that was dominant until the final five minutes.
The Hawks let a big lead slip late in a second straight game, and fatigue was a factor. It’s understandable for a team that has two players coming off surgery, a third who moved to a new position, a fourth who missed the preseason and a fifth who missed part of the preseason.
“It’s early in the season. We never try to get them in midseason form in November,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll try to do a little bit more running and conditioning and build ourselves up.”
Then it’s a day of rest and food before Friday’s final preparations for Saturday’s visitor, New Haven (Conn.). New Haven is 1-1 with a one-point loss.
“In order to be an elite team we have to get better conditioning-wise,” Lombardi said. “We’ve got to fight through some stuff. We’re really playing hard, and we have to take the next step.”
The Hawks scored the first seven points of the game, built a 20-point lead during the first half, stretched it to 26 midway through the second and let it dwindle to 12 as the final minutes ticked off.
“If we don’t play well with a 20-point lead, then I guess I can live with that,” Lombardi said. “I just hope fatigue and the leads we let up in the last two games don’t catch us in a close game.”
IUP was fine until the closing minutes. The Hawks held a fourth straight opponent under 37 percent shooting — and no 3-pointers in the first half — and their aggressive perimeter defense was even more intense with Walsh’s point guard out with an ankle injury.
“That allowed us to really impose our will on them defensively,” Lombardi said.
IUP and Walsh, a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, met for the first time. The Cavaliers, like IUP, were top seeds in their regional tournament last season. IUP won its final, and Walsh lost to Hillsdale (Mich.), the team the Hawks beat in the Elite Eight to reach the national semifinals.
Four IUP players scored in double figures. Guards Shawndale Jones and David Morris combined for 46 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Forwards Ethan Porterfield and Tomiwa Sulaiman evenly splitting 22 points to go with 11 rebounds. IUP shot a season-high 50 percent from the field.
“We’re starting to find more of an identity on offense,” Porterfield said after surpassing 1,000 career points. The offense has a little bit of growing pains, but we’ll eventually find ourselves.”
Porterfield had surgery Oct. 31 to remove a tumor from a parathyroid gland. Jones is coming off ACL surgery and has played four games after a year off. Morris, the off guard last year, has to be a multi-tool, scoring point guard. Sophomore guard Dallis Dillard missed the preseason over an NCAA eligibility issue that wasn’t resolved until the week of the first game. Kyle Polce, another sophomore guard, missed part of the preseason with a concussion.
“(This week) we’ll get back in the flow more now that our legs are stronger,” Porterfield said, “so I’m excited to see how we’re going to be.”