SLIPPERY ROCK — Armoni Foster was quick to point out the big shot that preceded his big shot.
Joe Lombardi was quick to point out a defense that came up big.
IUP made big plays on both ends of the court Saturday and fended off its biggest rival, Slippery Rock, 70-65, in front of a raucous crowd at the Rock’s Morrow Field House.
The teams go at it again this evening in a rare regular-season back-to-back, this time at the KCAC, which will be closed to the public after IUP last week prohibited fan attendance through Feb. 13.
In a typical COVID twist, Slippery Rock was coming off its fan ban, which was prompted by a growing number of people disregarding mask mandates in the field house, and ultimately, that is what led IUP to make the same decision in closing its doors. Rock coach Ian Grady, whose team’s progress was stifled by a health-and-safety protocol pause last month, took the microphone before the game and implored fans to keep their masks on.
It appeared the overwhelming majority did, and they saw a pretty good show that climaxed with Dave Morris’ game-tying 3-pointer, Foster’s game-winning 3 and three straight stops on defense that gave IUP the opportunity to win it on the offensive end. About 100 of IUP’s staunchest fans made the trip, and in the end, they drowned out the thousand or so Rock fans, including a vocal student section.
“David made the big shot to tie game back up and we were able to gather ourselves and get stops after that,” Lombardi said. “Defense won the game for us, holding someone to 37½ percent shooting. We’ve been guarding people lately and doing a really good job of sitting down and making it real tough for people to score. This was a really good college basketball game, and it was just a matter of getting back into the game at half.”
That first. IUP (19-2, 13-2), ranked eighth in NCAA Division II, fell behind 20-6 and 23-8 in the first eight minutes. The Hawks rallied for a 35-34 lead by the end of the first half, which concluded with Ethan Porterfield’s buzzer-beating 3.
Slippery Rock (11-8, 7-6) opened the second half with three straight 3s, and after the teams traded eight-point leads, the Rock surged ahead, 65-62 with 1:32 left, by again making three straight 3s, all by Division I transfer Frankie Hughes.
Morris answered Hughes’ last 3 and tied the game at 65 with 1:16 left.
Hughes missed a 3 badly on the other end, but Slippery Rock retained possession on a jump ball off the rebound. Then the Rock’s Tyler Frederick tried to work inside, but IUP’s Tomiwa Sulaiman, a 6-foot-6 forward, and the 6-8 Porterfield converged on the play, with Sulaiman deflecting the shot and Morris securing the rebound. IUP used a timeout with 27 seconds to go.
The next possession didn’t develop as planned. Porterfield and Sulaiman lined up opposite each other in the low post, and while Foster dribbled left of the top of the key, Porterfield was supposed to break to the 3-point line, take a pass and hand the ball back to Foster. Their timing was off. Foster picked up his dribble before Porterfield made his cut, and the Rock covered the play.
Sulaiman, however, alertly broke up the lane on the right, giving Foster an outlet. Foster passed to the forward, received the ball back on the other side of the 3-point line, and Sulaiman floated back toward the bucket. Foster recognized the defense wasn’t closing on him and launched a 3 that put IUP ahead at 68-65 with seven seconds left.
“It was the only 3 he made, but it was big,” Lombardi said. “Sometimes what separates great from good is the ability to make shots down the stretch in clutch time. And David made a big 3 before that too.”
“There wouldn’t have been a last shot if David hadn’t made the shot before that,” Foster said. “The play didn’t go how we planned. … I saw a lot of space and trusted myself and let it fly and trusted my rebounders.”
IUP used a timeout to set up a final stop and planned to commit a foul before Slippery Rock approached shooting range since it was under the limit that would allow the Rock to attempt free throws. That play never developed either. Hughes inbounded to Amante Britt, who was defended from behind by Foster and the side by Sulaiman. He tried to return the ball to Hughes so he could streak up the center of the court, but Sulaiman deflected the pass to himself for an easy layup that sealed the win.
“We just said, ‘Give the best seven seconds on defense you can give,’” Sulaiman said. “We got a steal, got a bucket and closed out the game. It was just defense, defense, defense. That stop was important, and we did what we needed to do.”
Sulaiman, a freshman from London, England, continues to develop his game on both ends of the court. He scored a career-high 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, made his two free throws, grabbed five rebounds, blocked three shots and came up with the game-sealing steal.
He made his way into the starting lineup when Tommy Demogerontas was sidelined with lingering knee issues. He is averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in the past eight games since his minutes increased.
“He’s always been what I think is an elite defender, so he always makes us better on the defensive end,” Lombardi said. “In the past, he was trying to find his way on offense a little bit. He worked hard on shooting 19- and 20-footers instead of shooting 3s, and he’s gotten good at that. He’s worked hard at just playing and letting the game come to him, and he made good plays (Saturday). He’s a unique player because of his defensive skills, and I don’t know that we’ve ever had a guy who can guard on the perimeter and guard inside and does some of the things that he does defensively. He’s definitely one of the top five defenders we’ve ever put on the floor.”
“I’m just trusting myself and trusting the role I’m playing, but mostly trusting my teammates,” Sulaiman said. “My teammates believe in me. My coaches believe in me. When you have the belief of the people around you, you can let loose and the game comes to you.”
Sulaiman is often the mostly heavily iced player leaving the arena after a game.
“I love the bumps and bruises,” he said, “because I love playing hard and doing the dirty work, diving on the floor, taking charges. Now it’s go recover and get back it again (today).”
Ultimately, IUP won by outshooting the Rock inside the 3-point line. Slippery Rock made 15 3s for 45 points and was 7-for-23 on 2-point attempts, finishing at 37.3 percent overall.
IUP countered by shooting 53.3 percent overall with 17 2s, 7 3s and 15 free throws. Foster scored 22 points efficiently and had seven assists and six rebounds. Porterfield scored 20 points, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range and 4-for-4 at the bucket.
Britt (17), Hughes (15) and Frederick (12) had double figures for Slippery Rock.
“We have some guys that have some mental toughness and keep coming at you for 40 minutes,” Lombardi said. “That’s all you can ask as a coach. Sometimes the other team plays a little better and sometimes the clock runs out on you, but I’m certainly proud of them. There were a lot of gritty performances. I just like how this team is coming together and loving each other right now.”