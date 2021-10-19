You can count Slippery Rock coach Shawn Lutz among those who are happy Irvin Charles is a senior. Otherwise, he might not sleep for a while.
Charles, IUP’s 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver, caught five passes for 64 yards in the Crimson Hawks’ 48-21 whipping of Lutz’s team on Saturday. Those numbers don’t jump off the page, but considering three of Charles’ five catches went for touchdowns, you see why opposing teams aren’t resting well these days.
“I mean,” Lutz said, “he’s like a red-zone nightmare.”
Charles’ three touchdowns highlighted an IUP offensive explosion in which the Crimson Hawks scored six touchdowns — five passing by quarterback Harry Woodbery and a rushing TD by Malik Anderson — against a Slippery Rock defense that had allowed only eight touchdowns in its first six games this season.
“They’re tough,” Lutz said. “I mean, they really showed up today. I thought we did a pretty decent job on them, but where we really struggled was down in the red zone — especially on Charles.”
IUP reached the red zone five times and scored on each one. On three of those five possessions, Charles was a big reason the Crimson Hawks scored:
After a negative rushing play pushed IUP out of the red zone in the second quarter, Woodbury hit Charles with a 23-yard TD pass that put IUP ahead 10-0.
- After The Rock scored to make it 10-7, IUP advanced to the red zone again, and Slippery Rock’s De’Vijan Franklin got penalized for pass interference on an incomplete pass from Woodbery intended for Charles in the end zone. Anderson then punched it in for a 17-7 lead.
On IUP’s next possession, the Crimson Hawks again reached the red zone and Franklin was again flagged for pass interference. On the next play, Charles split two defenders and hauled in a 5-yard TD pass that gave IUP a 24-7 lead.
In IUP’s six games, Charles has caught 27 passes for 396 yards and eight touchdowns. He has caught at least one touchdown in every game this season.
“I mean, you’ve seen him,” said Woodbery. “He’s a beast.”
Charles has teamed with Duane Brown to form a potent combo. Brown, who missed one game with a shoulder injury, is averaging a PSAC-best 109.2 receiving yards per game. Against Slippery Rock, he had six catches for 136 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We have some freaking dudes on our offense,” said Woodbery, who threw for 312 yards and was named the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week. “When we can get our rhythm and get them the ball, you see the results.”
KUDOS FOR CARTER: Because of Brown and Charles’ exploits, the slot receiver in IUP’s starting trio, Qashah Carter, often gets overlooked. But on Saturday, Carter did something neither of his receiving mates can boast: He set an IUP career record.
When Carter, a 5-7, 170-pound speedster, returned a kickoff 39 yards in the second quarter, he surpassed Akwasi Owusu-Ansah’s IUP record for career kickoff return yardage. Carter entered the day needing 19 yards to surpass Owusu-Ansah’s record of 1,373 yards, set between 2006 and 2009. He finished the game with 83 yards on two returns, and he now stands alone in the record book, with 1,438 yards.
“The guy that gets kind of lost in the background is Carter,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “But when you got the three wide outs, there’s obviously Irv and Duane, and they’re big play players, but Carter is one of those guys that just is the meat and potatoes guy.”
RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME: IUP’s dominance Saturday might not have happened if it weren’t for one heads-up play in the second quarter.
After Slippery Rock scored to make the score 10-7, IUP drove into the red zone and faced a third-and-1 at the 16-yard line. Tailback Justice Evans took a handoff and got hit behind the line of scrimmage by Slippery Rock’s Dalton Holt, and the football popped out of Evans’ hands and began rolling toward the end zone.
Slippery Rock’s Selvin Haynes raced after the fumble, but just as he was about to pick it up, IUP center Collin Pietropola slid in and recovered the ball, giving the Crimson Hawks a first-and-goal at the 6-yard line. Two plays later, Anderson scored to put IUP ahead 17-7.
JUST FOR KICKS: The kickoff that IUP recovered in the third quarter was not a traditional onside kick. It was a “bloop” kick, meant to go to an open spot in the Slippery Rock return team. Dylan Grubbs kicked the ball high and short, and freshman receiver Daniel Deabner recovered it as most of the Slippery Rock return team was racing back to set up a run back. IUP got the ball at the SRU 33. Kicker Tyler Luther eventually booted a 24-yard field goal, his second of the game.
Luther, a freshman from Chambersburg, is near-perfect on the season: He has made all four field goal tries and 28 of 29 PAT kicks. In addition to Woodbery, Luther was named the PSAC West Special Teams Player of the Week, and safety Charles Ingram, who had two interceptions, was named the Defensive Player of the Week, giving the Crimson Hawks a sweep of the weekly awards.
BY THE NUMBERS: The last four times Slippery Rock has beaten IUP (2019, 2018, 2015 and 2014), it has been by an average of four points. The last four times IUP has beaten Slippery Rock (2021, 2017, 2016 and 2012), it has been by an average of 23 points.