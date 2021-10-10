CLARION — There probably wasn’t a better time for IUP to play its best game so far this season than Saturday.
Granted, it was against a winless Clarion team, but still the Crimson Hawks played a complete game, dominating the hosts in every phase for a lopsided 58-21 victory.
But the talk afterward wasn’t about the Crimson Hawks’ 500 yards of offense, or the way their defense held Clarion in check, or how special teams was a huge IUP advantage. Instead, it was about the work that needs to be done in the next five days.
It’s Slippery Rock week.
“In the third quarter, when we knew we were going to win, we started thinking about next week,” said wide receiver Duane Brown, who had a career-high 212 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. “This game is gone. Let’s go. Let’s get our heads straight for what we’ve got to do up there. It’s going to be tough.”
After easily trouncing the hapless Golden Eagles, the Crimson Hawks take on undefeated Slippery Rock on Saturday in an annual rival game that carries a lot of weight in terms of the PSAC West race and possible playoff berths. The Rock — which has outscored its six opponents 268-65 — has won eight of the last 14 meetings with the Crimson Hawks after IUP had won 20 of the previous 23 matchups.
“We played good today, but we have a lot of stuff to clean up,” said cornerback Nazir Streater, who had a team-high seven tackles and the game’s only interception. “We’ve got a big game coming up, and we can’t have all those little mistakes. We’ve gotta be perfect.”
IUP wasn’t perfect against Clarion, but it didn’t need to be. The Golden Eagles, who have been outscored 251-75 in their past four games, just didn’t have the horses to keep up with IUP. The Crimson Hawks led 9-0 after the first quarter, 37-7 at halftime and 58-7 after scoring 48 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“We wanted to take the game from the start and dominate the first half, and that’s what we did,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “We played pretty good defensively, and offensively we stopped ourselves with some penalties, but otherwise they didn’t stop us. I guess we did what we wanted to do. At halftime we came in and said, ‘Let’s win the second half,” and I think we did that, too.”
Dayjure Stewart and Malik Anderson each had two rushing touchdowns, Harry Woodbery tossed scoring passes to Brown and Irvin Charles, and backup quarterback Javon Davis threw a touchdown pass to Jaquon Green and ran one in. Throw in a two-point safety for IUP when Clarion tackle John Thomas was called for holding when he dragged down IUP’s Tyrone Fowler in the end zone, and you have a case of complete dominance.
“We know what we can do, what we are capable of,” said Woodbery, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 263 yards. “Every week, we have more and more trust in each other. Guys are less focused on the things that don’t matter and more focused on the things that do.”
Brown was a difference-maker. He caught six passes for 137 yards, all in the first half, and added 75 yards on three punt returns, including a 62-yarder that set up the drive that ended with his 14-yard touchdown catch.
“All season long, I’ve been itching to get a punt return,” Brown said. “Finally, I got a chance. As soon as I turned the corner, I saw I had a wall of blockers. I knew I was going to get a good return out of it, I just wish I could have finished it for the guys blocking.”
Charles, the 6-foot-4 transfer from Penn State, continued to impress. He caught seven passes for 91 yards and a score, giving him touchdowns in all five IUP games. He also had a huge play on special teams, when he drilled Clarion’s Jordan Villafane on a punt return that sent the Golden Eagles’ receiver back-first to the turf at Memorial Stadium.
Tortorella pulled most of the starters early in the third quarter. Davis, who started IUP’s first two games this season when Woodbery was idled by COVID, came in and went 7-for-8 for 76 yards, with a pretty 28-yard TD to Green. He also shined when he ran a bootleg 22 yards for a score on a third-and-2 play.
“That was just being smart,” Tortorella said. “He knew they were crashing so he kept it and scored.”
The IUP defense didn’t give up much to Clarion. The Golden Eagles’ first touchdown, in the second quarter, came when IUP defensive back Randy Washington had an interception slip through his hands, and Clarion’s Terrell Ford snared the ball out of the air and raced 52 yards for a score. In the fourth quarter, Clarion’s first-team offense scored twice against the IUP reserves, long after the outcome had been decided.
It sets up a game that annually gets circled on both teams’ schedules.
“We need to have better focus and prepare better,” Tortorella said. “If you expect to play well against a good team, you’ve got to practice well all week. We’ll be the underdogs, for sure.”