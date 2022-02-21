Fans returned to the KCAC, IUP won another game, and the Crimson Hawks secured another Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West Division title.
Maybe the world is returning to normal.
IUP beat Seton Hill with relative ease as expected Saturday night, 78-53, and wrapped up its sixth straight PSAC West title and 10th in 11 seasons. The Hawks, ranked third in NCAA Division II, are 24-2 overall and 18-2 in the PSAC with two games remaining in the regular season.
“These kids are ranked third in the country, and you can’t get much higher,” coach Joe Lombardi said, “and all the hard work they put in for two years — this has been a two-year journey — it’s nice to see them rewarded in front of family and fans.”
There was no college basketball season in the PSAC last year. IUP was ready to play, but the conference required six schools to commit to a season in the midst of a global pandemic. It fell short by two.
Three teams — Mercyhurst, Gannon and Clarion — played independent schedules, and IUP sneaked in three games in March. There was no PSAC championship awarded, but there was an Atlantic Region tournament, and there was an Elite Eight, and a national champion was crowned. Players across the country at all levels played while adhering to health-and-safety protocols, but none lost a year of NCAA eligibility.
IUP, a perennial player in the Division II basketball picture, sat and watched.
Now the Hawks are back in a familiar roost. They crossed off one goal Saturday night. The next one is defending the conference titles they won in 2019 and 2020, and the one after that is securing the hosting rights for the Atlantic Region tournament that was scheduled to be staged at the KCAC before most of the world shut down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus. IUP enters this week ranked first in the Atlantic Region, with West Liberty (W.Va.) nipping at its heels.
“It means a lot,” Armoni Foster, IUP’s leading scorer, said of the division title. “It means we worked hard for it. What we say at the beginning is we try to take it step by step, and this is a nice piece in our stepping stone.”
“That was one of goals,” redshirt junior guard Dave Morris said, “and we crossed that off the list and just want to keep going and see where it takes us from there. This is a big milestone, for sure. It’s exciting. We have a lot of new guys so I’m happy that they play a big role.”
Lombardi, in his 16th season, has guided IUP to 13 straight seasons with more than 20 wins, five PSAC titles and two appearances in the national championship game, including 2015, when a 31-win team did not win a division or conference title.
Saturday marked one more step in the process and one more link in the culture of the program. Each season is unique, and one of the things that stands out about this one is the circumstances under which teams played amid the pandemic.
“There’s probably never been one that has been valued more,” Lombardi said, “only because this has been a two-year journey of encouraging guys and getting kids to believe in the program and situations of overcoming the disappointment of not having a season when you see other people having them; getting over the disappointment of injuries; and the personal things that are going on in a lot of their lives. We have a number of guys who have had some tough disappointment to work through.”
Things aren’t the same as they were when IUP last cut down nets in 2020.
This team isn’t the same as it was when it played its first handful of games in November.
Shawndale Jones was lost to a season-ending ACL tear in the seventh game when he was leading the conference in scoring, and the Hawks looked unstoppable while scoring 95 points per game.
Tommy Demogerontas, a 6-foot-8 fifth-year forward, missed 11 games before returning Saturday. He came off the bench, played 14 minutes and went 6-for-8 at the free throw line. He probably will continue to come off the bench with 6-6 freshman Tomiwa Sulaiman excelling in his role as a starter.
Kyle Polce, a freshman who took Jones’ spot as a starter, missed a third straight game Saturday.
Dallis Dillard, a freshman guard who came off the redshirt list to provide depth when Jones went down, has started in Polce’s place.
KJ Rhodes, a redshirt freshman guard who was moved to forward in Demogerontas’ absence, played his most extensive minutes (17) Saturday night and made three 3-point field goals.
Bryce Radford, a redshirt freshman shooting guard, returned last week after missing 10 games with a foot injury. He went 2-for-4 from 3-point range Saturday.
Otherwise, the other three starters have been as reliable as expected.
Foster, a 6-4 redshirt junior guard, has put his all-around game on display and is averaging 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while leading the conference in minutes played at 37 per game.
Morris, despite dealing with an ankle injury most of the season, has been a catalyst on both ends of the court. He is averaging 11.7 points, 4.1 assists and a conference-high 2.3 steals.
Ethan Porterfield, a 6-8 sophomore forward, sports a 3-point field goal percentage of .516 that ranks better than any player in all three NCAA divisions. Even at 65-for-126, his 2.5 makes per game on 4.8 attempts don’t qualify for inclusion in the NCAA statistics. He is averaging 17.2 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting a team-high 58 percent from the floor.
“This means a lot,” Porterfield said, “because it’s not one game, it’s the course of our whole season to this point, and it shows all the hard work, from coming into practice every day, even if it’s just for film, we know how hard we have to work to get better every day.”
IUP closes the regular season with home games against Clarion on Wednesday and Pitt Johnstown on Saturday. Pitt Johnstown handed IUP one of its losses this year, 70-68, on Jan. 24. The finale once looked like it might determine the division champion, but Pitt Johnstown stumbled while IUP ran off nine straight wins.
“There aren’t many conferences with 18 teams, and there aren’t many sports with 18 teams you have to compete against,” Lombardi said. “And these guys secured winning the West, and they’re going to end up with the best record in the PSAC. That’s a tribute to these guys. They had a lot to overcome. They had to overcome not playing at all last year and had to overcome all the things they had to deal with this year.”