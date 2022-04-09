It’s hard to get excited if you’re a Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
After three straight seasons at the bottom of the NL Central, 16 losing seasons in the last 20 years and a
consistent reputation for spending well below the league average in salary, there’s usually not much to get excited over to begin with.
The consistency of being overwhelmingly underwhelming makes even a
long-term deal with a potential all-star look like fool’s gold.
The Pirates are expected to announce an eight-year, $70 million deal with third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes with a club option for a ninth year, according to The Associated Press.
It will be the largest contract in franchise history, surpassing Jason Kendall’s six-year, $60 million deal in 2000.
It’s basically a steal for an
organization riddled by a legacy of stinginess when it comes to investing in its future.
The Pirates lucked out that Hayes, 25, agreed to the stint.
Hayes, a first-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2015, had a .376 batting average with a 1.124 OPS in his 2020, COVID-shortened rookie season. His sophomore season was stifled by lingering pain from a left hand/wrist injury during the second game of the year.
However, it says something that the Pirates saw the Tomball, Texas, native’s improvement during his four 2022 spring training appearances — a better and less injury-aggravating swing and a continuation of his defensive
expertise — and acted on it.
It doesn’t say a whole lot considering Pittsburgh’s reputation, but it
definitely says something.
That something is that there’s a
willingness to rebuild if players work within the meager budget the
franchise sets for itself for reasons
critics can and do speculate about.
We’ve seen this before.
It’s the same willingness the Pirates showed during the Andrew McCutchen era, where Cutch was grossly
underpaid but remained in the Steel City long enough to spark glimmers of hope for the franchise.
McCutchen, another first-round draft pick by Pittsburgh, was given a six-year, $51.5 million deal in
December 2012.
In his nine years with the Pirates, McCutchen became the face of the franchise. He led Pittsburgh to its first winning season in two decades, pushed the Pirates into the playoffs three years in a row, and even helped the Bucs get an NL wild card win over the Cincinnati Reds in 2013.
He was the 2013 NL MVP and was in the top five of voting for four straight seasons from 2012 through 2015. As a Pirate, the now-Milwaukee outfielder also picked up a Gold Glove in 2012 and four Silver Sluggers, and he was a five-time All-Star.
McCutchen gave Pirates fans a
reason to fill the seats at PNC Park that wasn’t just the spectacular view of the city, free T-shirt Fridays or Saturday night firework shows. Pittsburgh didn’t need gimmicks to get fans to the
ballpark; it had McCutchen and a team that gave the City of Champions
something to cheer for.
Hayes ignites the same spark. He has the same passion and dedication McCutchen showed in 2012 — a
dedication and passion that led Cutch to name his son Steel and become one of the most underpaid players in the league for the sake of loyalty.
“From the day I got drafted, that was always one of my main goals — to debut with the team that drafted me and play my whole career there,” Hayes told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday. “Fans have shown me love. I’ve always had a good relationship with the players here. What a place to be able to stay and play out most of my career. I’m very excited for it. I’m very thankful and humbled for this opportunity and ready to get going.”
The Hayes deal is a franchise-friendly one and a sign of good faith for both the third baseman, who already has a history of injury, including arm spasms that took him out of the season opener against St. Louis, and the Pirates, who rarely hold onto their stars.
Much like McCutchen’s 2012 contract, the Hayes deal pushes the 25-year-old out of contention for a possible bigger and better contract down the road. Hayes is signing away his prime years for a franchise that often treats its ball club like a perpetually sinking ship, where ownership prays the players can swim or find a well-placed door until help arrives to get them out of the water, or in this case, out of Pittsburgh.
With the ninth-year option, Hayes will be 33 by the time he becomes a free agent, which is pretty much the end of the road for most MLB careers.
McCutchen was a lifeboat for the Pirates, and Hayes is next up for the role.
However, while McCutchen had some assistance with Gregory Polanco and Starling Marte, Hayes isn’t getting the same help.
Pittsburgh is currently trying to lock down arguably their best player in Bryan Reynolds’ and avoid a possible arbitration hearing, but it doesn’t seem the 27-year-old outfielder is willing to make the same sacrifices for the sake of loyalty and a guaranteed paycheck. While Pirates owner Bob Nutting claims he wants to strike a deal without the hearing, it also doesn’t look like the franchise, worth $1.2 billion, according to Forbes, wants to lay down the money Reynolds deserves.
The rebuilding of the Pittsburgh Pirates is bound to be painful and slow. Nobody should expect the Bucs to finish at the top of the NL Central just yet.
That’s just par for the course with the franchise.
However, the long-term signing of Hayes is a spark of hope for better seasons to comes and another reason to make your way out to PNC Park.