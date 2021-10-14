River Valley took its first loss in program history last week when it fell to Homer-Center, 28-22, in overtime, while Cambria Heights cruised past Penns Manor, 49-12, to remain undefeated.
The 7-0 Highlanders head to River Valley (6-1) on Friday to take on a Panthers team ready to prove that last week’s loss was just a bad break in a highly anticipated Heritage Conference clash.
The Panthers faced down a red-hot Wildcats team without its top-two rushers and defensive standouts, Angelo Bartolini and Sincere McFarlin, due to injuries. While the score indicated a loss, River Valley put up a strong front against Homer-Center’s relentless defense and powerhouse offense.
“This team has a lot of heart,” said River Valley coach Jess Houser. “It didn’t matter who was out there, they were there to play and play to win. We just came up a little bit short.”
River Valley held the Wildcats, the Heritage’s top rushing team, to only 103 rushing yards. However, it didn’t make up for the fact that the Panthers put up their worst offensive performance of the season with 57 rushing yards and 132 passing, while quarterback Braden Staats found himself sacked four times.
Thankfully for River Valley, Bartolini is cleared to play against Cambria Heights, and McFarlin is going to be a game-time decision.
While two players don’t make or break a team, it has to be a relief to get those two back on the field. Bartolini remains the conference’s leading rusher with 938 yards on 91 carries. He averages 10.3 yards per carry, 187.6 a game and is also the league’s leading scorer with 18 touchdowns.
McFarlin averages 9.2 yards per carry and 47.6 per game while throwing opposing defenses off Bartolini’s scent just enough to create holes and scoring opportunities.
Rocco Bartolini stepped up into the running back role in the absence of his younger cousin and McFarlin, despite not playing the position since he was in seventh grade, according to Houser. The senior wide receiver scored two rushing touchdowns against Homer-Center last week and led the team with 97 yards on the ground after learning the plays during third-period study hall.
The Panthers have outscored opponents 246-111 and average 41 points and 336.8 offensive yards per game. They have earned more than double the amount of rushing yards (1,431) than they have allowed (588).
“Tough to slow down, tough to stop,” joked Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis of River Valley’s run game.
With both Bartolinis on the field and the possibility of McFarlin returning, Lewis knows his team will be challenged. Since taking down the Wildcats in the first week of play, the Highlanders’ opponents are a combined 13-29. River Valley poses a challenge that Cambria Heights hasn’t seen in six weeks.
“We’re going to have to win the turnover battle” said Lewis. “If we’re going to be successful against them, we’re going to have to limit those big plays, as well. … They have a lot of weapons, so we have to limit their big plays. We have to be able to establish the line of scrimmage and keep that potent offense off the field as much as possible. We need to have those drives that take a while, some of our patented long drives that keep their offense off the field and our offense on it.”
The Panthers and Highlanders are the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively, in the Heritage when it comes to turnover margin, with River Valley taking the top spot at plus-8 and Cambria Heights tied with Homer-Center at plus-7.
A healing Panthers will take on a healthy and intact Cambria Heights team that shows no sign of tiring.
The Highlanders have outscored the opposition 256-65, with competitors averaging just 9.3 points per game. Cambria Heights has posted three shutouts on the season, and, since defeating Homer-Center, 23-14, the closest a team has stayed close to the Highlanders is Marion Center, which came lost by 18 points.
It’s easy to see the work Cambria Heights has put into its offense, which averages 322.1 yards per game. However, the Highlanders boast one of the best, if not the best, defenses in the Heritage. Cambria Heights’ defense allows opponents a meager average of 118 yards a game, including just 47.3 rushing, which could cause River Valley’s run-heavy offense troubles.
“They bring it every down. They’re big up front, and they team tackle. They gang tackle, and they try to strip the ball and they just keep hitting,” Houser said.
Lewis and the Highlanders will be relying on their quartet of core players that have carried the team in Ryan Haluska, Ty Stockley, Tanner Hite and Tanner Trybus.
Haluska, a senior fullback, is Cambria Heights’ leading rusher with 728 yards on 134 carries for an average of 5.4 yards per carry and 104 per game. Junior quarterback Ty Stockley is 16-for-37 for 324 yards; however, what’s more impressive is his 539 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Haluska’s and Stockley’s 23 combined touchdowns make Cambria Heights the only team in the conference with multiple players scoring double-digit touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Tanner Hite, a senior, averages 6.3 yards per carry on 251 rushing yards, and junior Tanner Trybus averages 19.4 yards per catch on 12 receptions. Trybus and Hite have three touchdowns apiece.
All four of those players also hold down Ccambria Heights’ defense, along with 6-foot, 250-pound senior Bailey Horvath and 5-10, 150-pound senior Isaac Westrick.
Lewis and his Highlanders are prepared to face a desperate River Valley team looking for redemption after an overtime loss that saw the Panthers fall apart with a holding penalty, a sack and an interception in their only OT possession.
“You have to be ready to play, and you have to be ready to play against a really good football team. … Go out there and compete,” Lewis said. “We know we’re in for a battle. Coach Houser and his staff will have his team ready to go and to play, and we need to match that intensity and also match their aggression.”
As for how the Panthers are going to contain a dynamic and expansive Cambria Heights team, Houser’s strategy is to not worry about last week’s mistakes or the opponent and focus on their own play and the end goal of winning.
“We’re just playing a regular game,” Houser said. “We got a couple of our big horses, and we’re going hard at it like we usually do and hopefully it comes out our way on the scoreboard at the end of the game. We don’t have anything to lose. We’re going to leave it all on the field.”