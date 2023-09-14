pl preview

Austin Chambers (5) and the Purchase Line Red Dragons take on Northern Cambria at home on Friday.

 KYLEE SURIKE/Gazette

Purchase Line and Northern Cambria coaches Matt Falisec and Sam Shutty are taking the same philosophy into Friday night’s Heritage Conference matchup: one week at a time.

For the hosting Red Dragons, it’s because they don’t want to get overly excited about their 3-0 start — a program-best since 2008-09 when Purchase Line went 9-0 in the conference and 11-1 overall.