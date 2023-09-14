Purchase Line and Northern Cambria coaches Matt Falisec and Sam Shutty are taking the same philosophy into Friday night’s Heritage Conference matchup: one week at a time.
For the hosting Red Dragons, it’s because they don’t want to get overly excited about their 3-0 start — a program-best since 2008-09 when Purchase Line went 9-0 in the conference and 11-1 overall.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Falisec said. “The biggest thing is we’ve got to keep kids healthy. Being in a small school with low numbers, you’ve got to keep all your kids healthy, especially the ones on the field that are going both ways. So that’s one thing we’re really focusing on, and it just feels good to be in a position we’re in; and then, it’s early, anything can happen. But we’re just happy to be where we are and everyone’s excited and we get more momentum each week.”
It’s health that has the 2-1 Colts staying focused on the week-to-week grind after losing quarterback Ethan Donatelli and center Brayden Peles to injury last Friday.
Donatelli, who went 43-for-71 for 535 yards and five touchdowns to lead Northern Cambria’s area-leading passing offense, is out for the foreseeable future with an ankle fracture, while Peles’ status past Friday night remains “up in the air,” according to Shutty.
“It’s just definitely going to take the next-man-up mentality,” Shutty said. “We’ve been working multiple guys in a quarterback spot. Obviously, not at the level that Ethan has been playing at, but we feel confident with the guys that we have and the reps that they’ve gotten throughout the course of the season thus far. So they’re not game-ready in the sense that they don’t have the experience. But as far as the building, we like what we have in that area, and we still have some depth there.”
Junior Ty Dumm, Northern Cambria’s leading receiver with 244 yards on 19 catches, will take the reigns at quarterback. Trey Pershing is the backup.
With Dumm moving under center, the Colts will look to spread out more on offense with Caleb Dolney, a 6-foot-1 junior wide receiver who averages 14.4 yards a grab, and senior running back Jack Sheredy, who leads Northern Cambria’s rushing game with 261 yards on 41 carries.
“That’s why we practice and that’s why we play: for these moments,” Shutty said. “These guys are getting these opportunities and that’s why they practice, so it’s just one of those about this game. You never know when your number is going to get called; you got to be ready.”
Despite injuries, Falisec knows Northern Cambria is a tough opponent.
“They have a lot of skilled kids and I know their quarterback got hurt, but then they have another kid that’s pretty good behind him that can go in and continue their pace,” Falisec said. “Offensively and defensively, they’re very good, very well-coached. Their schemes are very good. They throw the ball very well. Their linebackers are constantly moving, which is going to make it tough to run the ball.”
Friday puts up two of the Heritage Conference’s strongest offenses and toughest defenses. The Red Dragons hold opponents to a measly 7.0 points and 159.0 yards a game, while the Colts are close behind, allowing 9.0 points and 142.3 yards.
On offense, Purchase Line racks up 355.7 total yards a game on the back of a trio of seniors. Quarterback John Elick is 28-for-46 with 221 rushing yards, Brock Small leads the ground game with 386 yards (8.0 yards a carry), and leading receiver Austin Chamber averages 14.8 yards a grab.
“They’ve definitely been on my radar since last year,” Shutty said. “I don’t think a lot of people thought they were going to be the team to beat, but I thought they were in the beginning. I know there’s a lot of speed, a lot of talent. … And defensively, they are very aggressive. They get after the quarterback. They shut the run game down. And offensively, they spread you out. They have guys to fill the space and really put a hurt on your defense.”
Northern Cambria averages 342.3 total yards, including an area-high 178.3 passing.
The two teams aren’t changing much heading into the matchup.
The Red Dragons are focused on shaking off their streak of slow starts — a 10-0 deficit to River Valley in Week 2 and only scoring eight points in the first half of a 27-0 shutout of West Shamokin last week.
“The biggest thing is the last two games we’ve had a slow start,” Falisec said, “and then sort of gained momentum as the game went on. We can’t have that this week. With Northern Cambria, they’ll get their abilities quite quick. They have a very good passing game, and we can’t start slow.”
Meanwhile, the Colts adjustments include cleaning up the 140 penalty yards they had last week in a 21-7 win over Marion Center.
“We definitely just want to be able to execute and minimize mistakes,” Shutty said. “The execution has been there, but the mistakes kind of make up for that end. Or we’ll not have mistakes and fail on the execution part. We’re going to focus on what’s right in front of us.”
For both, Friday’s game is another marker for determining what type of team they are.
“We’re either going run away and tuck our tail or we’re going to run into the fire, so to speak,” Shutty said. “I challenged our guys this week to decide which type of person you want to be. You want to be someone who runs away from problems? You want to be someone who’s going to step in and solve them? We’re going to find out this week what type of team we are because that’s going to be the situation, and we have to.”
