Add another team to the Heritage Conference ranks.
The Heritage Conference, plagued by a departure and mergers in recent years to keep its membership full, raised its ranks to 12 schools Tuesday with the addition of Conemaugh Township.
The Conemaugh Township Board of School Directors voted to approve membership following a unanimous vote held by the Heritage Conference last week to accept its 12th member.
Conemaugh Township will begin conference play for athletics in the 2023-2024 school year. Conemaugh Township can participate in Heritage academic and arts programs and competitions as early as 2022-2023.
“Conemaugh Township is a great addition to our conference,” Jody Rainey, Heritage Conference president, said. “The values and goals of their leadership team mesh perfectly with the mission of our conference. We are excited to have them as a willing partner to create positive and enriching experiences for the students of our conference schools.”
Jim Foster, principal of Conemaugh Township High School, said, “The Heritage Conference not only provides our student-athletes competitive opportunities, but the Heritage also provides unique opportunities and the platform for all Conemaugh Township students to share and grow their talents in the academics and arts. Being inclusive, recognizing and celebrating all students made the decision to join the Heritage Conference the best decision for Conemaugh Township.
“We look forward to contributing to the continued success of the Heritage Conference.”
The conference now consists of traditional members Homer-Center, Marion Center, Northern Cambria, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley, United and West Shamokin as well as Cambria Heights, which joined the conference for this school year, and Conemaugh Valley and Portage, which begin participation next school year.
In addition, Blacklick Valley has entered into a cooperative agreement with United starting next football season.