The Heritage Conference is adding a new member to its roster for the 2022-23 school year.
The conference’s schools on Tuesday voted to accept Portage as its newest member. The opening in the conference arose with the recent merger of Blairsville and Saltsburg into one school, River Valley, for the 2021-22 school year.
Portage, a member of the WestPAC, will begin conference athletic participation in the 2022-23 school year and will begin participation in academic competitions and all other non-athletic events in the 2021-2022 school year.
Cambria Heights is set to enter the Heritage Conference for the 2021-22 school year. Cambria Heights replaces Ligonier Valley, which left for the WPIAL at the end of the 2019 school year.
The conference also announced that River Valley will follow the 2021 football schedule that was previously approved for Saltsburg and will follow the athletic schedules that were previously approved for Blairsville for all other sports.
Meanwhile, some of the standout players from Heritage Conference teams have been selected to participate in the Ken Lantzy All-Star Game, a football game that features the top graduating seniors from the conference schools and other schools throughout the region.
Seventeen Heritage Conference players are on the South roster and five are on the North roster.
Representing their schools on the South team are Blairsville’s Zak Artley, Devon Witmer and Jacob Faser; Homer-Center’s Ben Schmidt, Drew Kochman and Travis Mock; Marion Center’s Gaven Palko and Justin Peterson; Northern Cambria’s Owen Prasko and Gavin Dumm; Penns Manor’s Dimitri Lieb, Kevin Baum, Jae Karlinsey, Reese Hays and Ethan Joiner; and United’s Hunter Cameron and Max Clevenger.
Representing their schools on the North roster are Purchase Line’s Isaac Huey, Josh Syster and Clayton Patrick; Saltsburg’s Gino Bartolini; and West Shamokin’s Logan Cogley.
Ligonier Valley’s Derek Fox is also on the South roster.
The game is set for Friday, June, 18, at 7 p.m. at Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium. Players report for the weeklong activities on Monday, June 14.
In spring sports today, Marion Center is playing in the District 6 Class 2A softball semifinals, and Saltsburg is playing the Class 1A baseball semifinals.
West Shamokin, the lone conference school with a boys’ volleyball program, won the District 6 Class 2A championship on Wednesday.
The Wolves open the state playoffs Tuesday against North Catholic, the WPIAL runner-up.