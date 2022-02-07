United set the schedule for tonight’s Heritage Conference boys’ basketball semifinals by winning at Cambria Heights, 43-36, on Saturday.
The Lions (17-4) will have to beat the Highlanders again to make it to the KCAC for the conference championship game.
United (17-4) claimed the West Division title to set up tonight’s semifinal match at home against Cambria Heights (12-6), the East runner-up.
Penns Manor (15-3), the East champion, plays host to West runner-up West Shamokin (12-6) in the other semifinal in a rematch of last year’s championship game. West Shamokin is the defending champion.
In the girls’ races, River Valley and Purchase Line claimed the runner-up spots in their respective divisions to reach the semifinals. River Valley, the West runner-up, beat West Shamokin, 64-30, to cruise into the semifinals. Purchase Line, the East runner-up, held off Marion Center, 65-60, in a game that determined the second spot.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, River Valley (16-4) plays at Penns Manor (19-2), and Purchase Line (12-7) visits Homer-Center (16-4). Homer-Center is the defending champion.
All semifinal games tip off at 7 p.m.
The conference championship games are set for Friday at the KCAC, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 8. Masks are required in all IUP buildings.
Last year’s Road to the KCAC was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the championship games were played at school sites.