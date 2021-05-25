Three Heritage Conference teams, United, Penns Manor and Homer-Center, bowed out of the District 6 softball playoffs Tuesday.
United, the seventh seed in Class 2A, lost to second-seeded Mount Union, 11-1, in five innings.
Penns Manor, the fifth seed in Class 1A, lost to fourth-seeded Glendale, 12-2, in six innings.
Homer-Center, the seventh seed in Class 1A, lost to second-seeded Portage, 6-5.
United (12-7) fell behind 9-0 against Mount Union (16-2), which enforced the mercy rule at 4½ innings. Kaitlin Arnold hit two home runs during a 3-for-3 day and drove in five runs. Kadyn Criswell also hit a home run.
Karrigan Woodward picked up the win, striking out five without issuing a walk.
Abby McConville suffered the loss. She struck out four and walked three.
Mackenzie Regan drove in United’s run.
Penns Manor (6-10) fell behind Glendale (11-6), 2-0, and forged a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning before the Vikings scored 10 runs in the bottom of the inning to enforce the mercy rule.
Kassidy Smith drove in a run for Penns Manor, which managed only three hits against Glendale’s Kyla Campbell, who struck out nine and walked one.
Anna Peterman suffered the loss. She struck out nine and did not issue a walk before giving way to Smith during the sixth inning.
Homer-Center (4-13) trailed Portage (17-4) 3-0 after the first inning and pulled within 3-2 in the fifth before the Mustangs scored twice in the bottom of the inning for a 5-2 lead.
Portage scored another run in the sixth, which turned out to be vital because the Wildcats scored three times in the seventh before their rally came up short.
No other details were available.
In Thursday’s semifinals in Class 1A, Portage plays host to third-seeded Williamsburg (11-3), and top-seeded Conemaugh Valley (10-2) welcomes Glendale. Williamsburg beat Blacklick Valley, 11-1, and Conemaugh Valley held off Ferndale, 9-7, in Tuesday’s other quarterfinals.
In Thursday’s Class 2A semifinals, top-seeded Marion Center (17-2) plays host to fifth-seeded Penns Valley (13-7), and Mount Union welcomes sixth-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel (12-5).
In Tuesday’s other quarterfinals, Claysburg-Kimmel topped Southern Huntingdon, 3-1; Marion Center edged Juniata Valley 10-9; and Penns Valley knocked off Blairsville, 15-3.