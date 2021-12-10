As coaches and players from around the Heritage Conference gathered at the KCAC on IUP’s campus Thursday morning to tip off the 2021-22 girls’ varsity basketball season, one thing was made clear:
While the towns these Heritage Conference teams call home are small, the expectations to succeed are big as teams hope to return to the Road to the KCAC for a shot at a conference title.
“I’ve said it for years, the Heritage Conference has to be one of the best small-town school basketball conferences in the state,” said West Shamokin first-year coach Phil Parks. “Year in and year out, we have teams going to the state playoffs, winning district championships, winning state playoff games. This year is no different. The conference is strong from top to bottom. There’s no nights off.”
Last season was a perfect example of the quality of competition the Heritage can bring as a quartet of teams — West Shamokin, Homer-Center, United and Penns Manor — duked it out in a condensed regular season. Homer-Center won the Heritage title, but Penns Manor took the District 6 Class 2A championship and made a run to the PIAA semifinals.
During an ordinary season, all four of these teams would have earned a spot in the state playoffs, but COVID-19 forced the PIAA to shorten its playing field, and three highly qualified teams were shut out of contention.
Thankfully, normalcy is seeping back into sports, and, as it does, teams are looking to take advantage with tip-off tournaments beginning tonight.
For the Heritage girls, one advantage is keeping your friends close and your enemies closer. Many of the girls across the league play together on U18 teams during the offseason, sparking friendships among a slew of rivalries that are all in good fun.
Conference newcomer Cambria Heights is excited to rekindle an age-old battle with Northern Cambria. The Heritage’s other newbie, River Valley, looks forward to continuing the rivalry Saltsburg and Blairville ignited, and Homer-Center, Marion Center and Penns Manor are eying each other up per usual. Purchase Line is locking sights on each and every team.
Homer-Center brings back a nearly identical team as the one that won the Heritage last season, losing only one senior in Vada Walback. Senior guard Marlee Kochman, along with juniors Macy Sardone, a shooting guard, and Molly Kosmack, a power forward, are back for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats’ most notable addition this season is the reintroduction of fans. Multiple teams mentioned the Homer-Center faithful as something they looked forward to most as they tip off the season.
“I’m so excited to play at Homer with fans,” said River Valley captain Julia Potts. “It’s just always fun playing at Homer. Their student section is always fun to see, even if they’re rooting against us. They bring the energy. I live for that. I’m ready for it.”
The Comets are another team to watch this season. After losing to Neshannock in the state semifinals last year, Penns Manor welcomes back three starters — Megan Dumm, Deja Gillo and Kate Hnatko — and is expecting to continue the success.
“We’re happy with the success we had in the past, but we try not to dwell on that,” said Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser. “This is a new year and a new team. We want to try to use those experiences we had last year and previous years and build off of them. We can look back at those tough moments and figure out how we got through them and how we got better to help us improve with this year’s team.”
The Comets lost two starters and they aren’t expecting an easy season.
“We’re going to be undersized, so our biggest challenge is going to be rebounding the basketball,” Miloser said. “We like to play good, tough man-to-man defense, but we lost a couple seniors who were strong defenders. I’m looking for them to step up on the defensive end.”
Despite last season’s success, West Shamokin knows it has an uphill battle as the season opens.
The Wolves went 16-5 last year and sat atop the Heritage with Homer-Center. West Shamokin lost three starters to graduation, leaving forward Lexie Young as the lone senior. Forwards Lily Jordan, a sophomore, and Melissa Spohn, a junior, are returning. Even Parks is a new addition, succeeding Frank Nagy.
“It’s no secret, we’re young,” Parks said. “We have one senior. … Varsity experience-wise, we don’t have a lot coming back. Our inside play is where all of our experience is. We’re bigger for our standards. We have a tall team inside. If we can get the basketball inside, we can compete. We have to be a strong rebound team each and every night.”
While the road to the KCAC is all uphill for the Wolves, Parks believes his girls are ready to make the trek.
“We compete. We give maximum effort. We make sure that we’re ready to go, ready to compete, bringing it from the opening tip to the final buzzer,” Parks said. “We want to continue the strength of our program.”
Rounding out the top four from last year is United, which lost three starters and has a new head coach in Craig Bytner to start the season. He succeeds Paul Haul.
“We’ve had a pretty successful program the last few years,” Bytner said. “We lost some good players along the way this year, but I’m excited to hopefully continue the culture that was in place.”
Bytner and his Lions are working together to meet the expectations set by the program.
“Just getting that continuity together is so important,” Bytner said. “It’s brand-new coach staff, as well. So the players are getting used to us, and we’re getting used to the players. … There’s growing pains, but we’re growing together.”
Teams looking to rebound this season are Marion Center, Purchase Line and Northern Cambria.
The Stingers finished 4-14 last season and graduated four seniors. This season they once again have four upperclassmen to lead the charge on redemption using speed to make up for height.
“We don’t have too many tall post players, so we’re all pretty much the same height. But the upside to having a shorter team is that we’re really fast,” said Marion Center coach Amy Trimble. “We can play pressure on defense and press a lot more than in the past.”
Purchase Line returns three starters — Bethany Smith, Madison Scalese and Abi Goss — and is hoping leadership and athleticism will help the Red Dragons meet their own expectations after a disappointing 7-11 record last season.
“I’ve been coaching these senior girls since third grade,” said Purchase Line coach Kelly Goss. “We’ve been making a lot of memories together, so we have to do well this season. … We’ve been working on building our intensity, playing with confidence, being great teammates and being great leaders.”
Smith (894) and Scalese (722) are hoping to hit 1,000 career points this season.
Northern Cambria hasn’t won a game against a Heritage Conference team since 2017, including going 0-13 in the league last season and the year prior. Like many other Heritage teams, the Colts are faced with inexperience. Riley Myers is the only senior returner this season.
The Heritage features two unfamiliar faces in River Valley and Cambria Heights.
The Panthers are led by former Blairsville coach Ric Brown and are hoping to start their own legacy in the Heritage as they enter their inaugural season after merging the 12-9 Bobcats with 1-13 Saltsburg Trojans.
River Valley’s lineup will feature four returning starters from Blairsville — Potts, Isabel Pynos, Abby Pynos and Hannah Artley. Freshman point guard Ava Perischetti will round out the starting five for the Panthers.
Saltsburg and Blairsville were already teamed up for softball and volleyball prior to the merger, making chemistry building for girls’ basketball a little easier. Brown and his girls aren’t worried about whether they can play as a team, they’re concerned with defense.
“(At Blairsville), we were second in scoring out of all the girls’ and boys’ teams,” Brown said. “But, we really have to focus on defense. We need to get a lot better on man and our help defense was just pathetic over the last couple years, and that’s on me. I’m offensively-minded. The fact we stunk at defense starts with me and ends with me. I’ll be better, so they can be better.”
Other than defense, Brown believes he has all the ingredients for a winning team.
“We have a lot going for us,” Brown said. “We have senior leadership. We have good freshmen coming in who can handle the ball, a good point guard who can get it to the people we need to get it to. We have one of the best rebounders in the conference with Hannah Artley, and Abby is our force behind offense. We can really score with anybody.”
River Valley’s lineup will be fairly familiar to its Heritage opponents, but Cambria Heights remains a mystery for many.
Despite making it to the D6 championship back-to-back, the Highlanders come into a strong conference with the odds stacked against them with inexperience, depth and height.
“We only have two returners,” said Cambria Heights coach Amber Fees. “Inexperience is a huge challenge for us. What’s nice is with the small core group that we have, they’re really learning our style of game and what we like to do on offense and defense.”
The Highlanders two returners are seniors Maddie Bender and Bryce Burkey.
To make up for their lack of height and experience, Fees is expecting her team to box out and be a “scrappy, blue-collar team” with a next-game mentality.
“Our seniors know what it takes to get to the next level,” Fees said. “This is a brand new conference and a competitive conference, but they know the expectations of what it takes to win basketball games and they’re doing a great job at teaching our young players what it takes. I’m excited to see what they can do.”