The Heritage Conference has named its all-conference teams for fall sports.
The conference recognizes individuals who have been selected by their schools. Each school sets it own criteria for selection.
Members of the football team are Kevin Baum, Reese Hays and Connor Keith, Penns Manor; Justin Peterson, Marvin Beatty and Gaven Palko, Marion Center; Max Clevenger and Hunter Cameron, United; Gino Bartolini and Angelo Bartolini, Saltsburg; Travis Mock and Micah Hurd, Homer-Center; Isaac Noll and Gavin Dumm, Northern Cambria; Ashton Perfetti and Jacob Faser, Blairsville; Josh Syster and Isaac Huey, Purchase Line; and Bo Swartz and Troy Goldstrohm, West Shamokin.
Members of the boys’ cross country team are Isaac Kelly, Homer-Center; Tim Barrett and Levi Waltermire, Marion Center; Jeremy Shutters, West Shamokin; Anthony Scott, Marion Center; Jared Bowman, Penns Manor; C’Jaye Morris, Blairsville; Aaron Wright and Sam Kauffman, Purchase Line; and Gavin Cameron, United.
Members of the girls’ cross country team are Molly Kosmack, Homer-Center; Nevada Armstrong, Reagan Ryen, Lilly Ryer and Maggie Hood, Marion Center; Alexis Schreckengost, West Shamokin; Savanna Orner, Penns Manor; Mia Duncan, Blairsville; Tara Leamer, Purchase Line; and Delaynee McCully, United.
Members of the golf team are Evan Ober, Homer-Center; Ricky Lias, Grant Johnston, Tyler Geist, Sean McCullough, Jack McCullough and Eric Spencer, West Shamokin; Logan Bonnoni, Saltsburg; Brady Houser, Northern Cambria; and Molly Sisitki and Carson McCully, Blairsville.
Members of the volleyball team are Maizee Fry, United; Brooke Eyler, Purchase Line; McKenna Bothell, Penns Manor; Marlee Kochman, Homer-Center; Kirstin Smith, Blairsville; Abigail Oesterling, Lexie Young and Sophie Fusaro, West Shamokin; Emma Kollar, Northern Cambria; and Shawna Cook, Marion Center.