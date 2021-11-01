Six Heritage Conference football teams and Indiana are set to open the postseason.
Only three will be in action this weekend.
In games Friday, Penns Manor (4-6), the 10th seed in Class 1A, plays at Glendale (5-5), the seventh seed, and River Valley (8-2), the fifth seed in Class 2A, plays at Bald Eagle Area (8-2), the fourth seed.
Four other teams advanced in Class 1A and received first-round byes in a field that was supposed to be 12 teams but was reduced to 10 when two decided to opt out of the postseason.
Homer-Center (7-3), the second seed, plays the Penns Manor-Glendale winner, on Friday, Nov. 12; West Shamokin (6-4), the fifth seed, plays at Portage (6-3), the fourth seed, on Nov. 12; Purchase Line (5-5), the sixth seed, plays at Bishop Guilfoyle (6-4), the third seed, on either Nov. 12 or 13. West Shamokin and Purchase Line received byes when teams opted out.
In the other Class 1A first-round game, Conemaugh Valley (5-5), the eighth seed, plays host to Claysburg-Kimmel (4-6), the ninth seed, on Saturday. Juniata Valley (8-1), the top seed, gets the winner of that game.
In Class 2A The River Valley-Bald Eagle winner advances to play the winner between top-seeded Cambria Heights (9-1) and eighth-seeded Forest Hills (5-5). On the other side of the bracket, Bellwood-Antis (9-1), the second seed, plays host to seventh-seeded Penns Valley (6-4), and third-seeded Richland (8-2) plays host to sixth-seeded Southern Huntingdon (6-4).
Indiana (5-5) opens the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday at Thomas Jefferson (6-2). Indiana, the fifth-place team out of the Greater Allegheny Conference, is the 12th seed, and Thomas Jefferson, the third-place team out of the Big Eight Conference, is the fifth seed.
In Class 2A, Ligonier Valley (8-2), the ninth seed, plays at eighth-seeded South Side Beaver (8-2) on Friday. Ligonier Valley finished third in the Allegheny Conference, and South Side Beaver finished second in the Three Rivers Conference.