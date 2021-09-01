The Heritage Conference kicks off Week 2 on Friday night, and teams around the league are gearing up to either fight to stay at the top or start the journey to get there.
Week 1 brought dynamic performances and high-scoring games by teams such as River Valley and West Shamokin, along with strong showings from Purchase Line, Marion Center and Cambria Heights. Meanwhile, Northern Cambria, United, Penns Manor and Homer-Center took hard losses that they’ll need to learn from in order to bounce back this week.
Many of the Heritage teams lost a day of practice due to heavy rains and flooding on Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida blew through the region. With one less day to prepare, these teams will need to work even harder to step up on Friday.
The marquee matchup of the week belongs to the River Valley Panthers (1-0) and West Shamokin Wolves (1-0). The two powerhouse teams collide in a possible offensive showdown after they combined for 99 points last week.
On Aug. 27, the Panthers showed off a running game against the United Lions that simply couldn’t be stopped. Senior running back Angelo Bartolini scored four touchdowns and carried the ball 13 times for 169 yards — that’s more than any other player in the Heritage and nearly double the amount of yards West Shamokin (90) rushed for in its win against Penns Manor.
“We just have to play our game — good, sound team defense — and tackle well,” said West Shamokin coach Jon McCullough. “That’s all it comes down to. We’re not going to do anything outside of what we typically do. It just comes down to us being physical and coming together as a team defensively. That’s about it.”
On the flip side, West Shamokin senior quarterback Bo Swartz completed 13 of his 19 pass attempts for 311 passing yards and three touchdowns — seven times the amount that Braden Staats threw for in River Valley’s win over United.
“Swartz is dangerous through the air and on his feet, so it’s going to be one heck of a challenge to slow him down,” said River Valley coach Jess Houser. “Put pressure on him. Put him on the turf. That’s the only thing we can do. We’ve got to put pressure on him, get some nice good hits on him and go from there.”
The Panthers sacked United’s quarterback three times in their last game.
To get past the Wolves, River Valley will need to clean up its game. In their match against United, the Panthers lost 45 yards due to penalties.
“Some of our alignments on defense, we were out of position, our subs obviously,” said Houser on what his team needs to change in preparation for West Shamokin. “We got a lot of penalties for too many men on the field. There were even a couple series we went with only 10 guys on the field, so we’ve got to do a little better coaching on that end, too.”
The Wolves played a fairly clean game, posting only two penalties for 10 yards, while holding Penns Manor scoreless for three quarters. However, McCullough is still looking to make improvements heading into Friday.
“We want to run the ball better than we did, and we want to be more efficient on third downs,” McCullough said. “We have to do a better job at converting and putting ourselves in a better position on third down.”
The Wolves converted on only 20 percent of third downs against Penns Manor.
Houser also stated that, while they plan to keep rolling with Bartolini on the ground, he hopes Staats can shake things up and throw West Shamokin off their rhythm.
“If we have to open it up, we’ll have to score the way they like to score,” Houser said. “We’ll have to get in on those scoring drives. We’ll have to throw the ball a bit and hopefully break it up a little bit.”
Houser gave a simple message to his team and a possible warning to West Shamokin as River Valley prepares to head on the road.
“Pay attention, be ready to go, bring your shoulder pads and get ready to hit,” Houser said.
This matchup will be a fun one as two different styles of play meet head-on in what is sure to be a fast-paced, high-scoring game.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (0-1) at HOMER-CENTER (0-1): While the Northern Cambria Colts and Homer-Center Wildcats each lost its first matchup of the season, both teams showed endurance and perseverance to keep the score close.
Northern Cambria knows it has young team, but the Colts are not using it as an excuse. Northern Cambria’s juniors bore the weight last week in a 20-14 loss to Purchase Line. The Colts earned all their yards on the ground, with quarterback Owen Bougher carrying the ball 16 times for 76 yards and Peyton Myers running for 69 yards on his 17 carries.
Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty was proud of his team’s effort but expects his players to step up Friday.
“We have to take it slow and take advantage of the situations we have,” Shutty said. “I’m hoping that with each game, this team matches what we did the week before and can counter some new things that they weren’t expecting.”
Specifically, Shutty wants to diversify the Colts’ offense and spread the ball out more. Only five of Northern Cambria’s players touched the ball against the Dragons.
Homer-Center played a more complete game, despite its loss to Cambria Heights in Week 1. Senior running back Collin Troup posted 89 of the Wildcats’ 121 rushing yards on 13 carries. Junior quarterback Cole McAnulty completed 5 of 20 pass attempts.
“They’re a well-balanced team,” said Shutty. “They spread the ball out well. They have multiple guys who can score. They have athletes that can break a game open. They run the ball well. They run the ball real well. They pass the ball. They spread you out and create opportunities for their playmakers on offense. Defensively, they’re really well-coached. They have a good defensive scheme. They’re big and they’re fast. It’s going to be a challenge.”
PENNS MANOR (0-1) at MARION CENTER (1-0): Penns Manor visits Marion Center in a matchup that’s bound to bring double the trouble for each team. The Comets and Stingers can throw the ball and run it.
Three-year letterman quarterback Ty Ryen completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 300 yards in Marion Center’s 27-6 win over Blacklick Valley. Senior wide receiver T.J. Lynn put up 72 receiving yards on eight catches. The Stingers also had four players put up double-digit rushing yards. The Comets’ key to success against a Marion Center team that can do it all is doubling down on doubling up.
“That Ryen kid is a real good athlete, can throw well,” Comets coach Bill Packer said. “We’re going to try to double some guys up. They have a nice couple receivers there. T.J. Lynn is a good receiver, so we might try to double up him at times. We’re going to bring some linebackers and get some pressure on Ryen. We’re just going to have to play a strong game, control what we’re supposed to be doing, do our jobs, and we feel that we’ll do alright.”
The Stingers have work cut out for them, as well.
Penns Manor quarterback Max Hill completed 7 of 12 pass attempts for 92 yards and ran for a touchdown. Hill was the Comets’ leading rusher with 107 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore tight end Carter Smith stepped up with 57 receiving yards on five opportunities.
“That Hill boy is a real nice quarterback,” said Marion Center coach Adam Rising. “He’s really balanced. He throws the ball well, he can run, he can put the defense on its heels by acting like he’s going to run and gets rid of the football up front. We need to be prepared. We’ll need to knock him off his rhythm and slow down his game.”
Each coach stated he expects a well-balanced game, and, with these two teams, you shouldn’t expect anything less.
“We need to take care of the football offensively, play sound defense, be solid on special teams, play the style football that we play at Marion Center, and may the best team win,” Rising said.
PURCHASE LINE (1-0) at UNITED (0-1): Purchase Line and United each played games that were anything but pretty.
Despite getting the win against Northern Cambria, Purchase Line had seven missed snaps, six penalties, four fumbles and an interception. The Dragons have been taking time this week to tighten up their game.
“We had seven missed snaps throughout the game,” said Dragons coach Matt Falisec. “That’s definitely something we have to improve on. That’s just a waste of a down. It put us in a lot of second-and-long situations, especially in the second half. We’re in the process of working on that. We also have work on either side of the line to clean up.”
The Lions had their own missteps and misfortunes against River Valley. United was penalized four times and gave up three sacks of quarterback Zach Worthington. Worthington completed 3 of 8 pass attempts, each to senior wide receiver Jacob Boring. However, Worthington and Boring each suffered injuries in the second half. Their status is unknown.
If United is without those two, the Dragons’ job will be a little easier.
“The goal going in is to make them one-dimensional,” said Falisec. “They tried a couple passes in the River Valley game, and with their quarterback out, we’re going to try to force them to throw the ball. We want to take away their running game and force them to pass.”
United rushed for 73 yards and passed for 17, while the Dragons had a more even game with 102 rushing yards and 81 passing.
“They’re young, and they’re hungry,” Falisec said. “I know Coach (Kevin) Marabito really well. He’s a great coach, and he’s a great guy. They run a good program down there. I know they have a young team, but they’re well-coached and they’re pretty hungry for a win. Our goal is to get on them early and stay on them.”
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (1-0) at NORTHERN BEDFORD (1-0): The Highlanders head out of conference to play the Inter-County Conference’s Northern Bedford.
In their 23-14 win over Homer-Center, Cambria Heights put up 224 total offensive yards, with 134 rushing and 90 passing. Senior fullback Ryan Haluska led the way with 78 rushing yards on 21 carries, junior halfback Tanner Trybus tallied 73 receiving yards on four receptions, and quarterback Ty Stockley completed 5 of 9 pass attempts and threw one interception.
The Highlander offense will have to be weary of a Panthers defense that sacked Southern Huntingdon’s quarterback five times for 30 yards in a 7-2 win. Northern Bedford rushed for 120 total yards, with senior Kainen Brown running for 60 on eight carries. Sophomore quarterback Eion Snider completed 4 of 7 pass attempts for 41 yards, threw one interception and earned his team’s only touchdown.