The high school basketball postseason is here, but it’s going to be more of the same for the top girls’ teams in the Heritage Conference.
Twelve conference teams qualified for the District 6 playoffs, which begin tonight in the next step of a season delayed and then condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Class 2A girls’ games Tuesday, four familiar conference opponents are going to tangle one more time, but in this instance, only the winner gets to play again in a single-elimination, eight-team tournament in which the champion gets the only berth in the state tournament. In the past, each of the 12 districts in the state were awarded multiple PIAA berths.
Not in this season unlike any other.
Fifth-seeded United (14-4) plays at Homer-Center (16-4), the conference champion and fourth seed, and Penns Manor (14-6), the seventh seed, plays at West Shamokin (16-4), the second seed and conference runner-up.
In last week’s conference semifinals, Homer-Center topped Penns Manor for a third time, and West Shamokin avenged two losses to United. Then Homer-Center avenged two losses to West Shamokin in the championship game.
So, here they go again, in a bracket that was formulated before Saturday’s conference championship games. At least the winners can’t square off against each other until the finals, should they survive one more game.
Games in Classes 1A through 4A are scheduled through Friday, with all tipoffs set for 7 p.m. The higher seed is the host.
Bishop McCort (12-4) is the top seed in Class 2A girls and drew eighth-seeded Blairsville (12-8), which played every day last week to rack up enough points to claim the last berth in the field.
Bellwood-Antis (10-3, sixth seed) plays at Southern Huntingdon (14-3, third).
The winner advance to Thursday’s semifinals.
In Class 2A boys’ games Wednesday, top-seeded and conference champ West Shamokin gets a familiar opponent, eight-seeded Homer-Center (8-11). Penns Manor (13-6), the fifth seed, plays at Southern Huntingdon (14-4), the fourth seed.
United (17-5), the conference runner-up and third seed, plays West Branch (9-7), the sixth seed.
Bishop McCort (7-8, 7) plays Portage (2 17-1) in the other game.
The winners advance to Friday’s semifinals.
Saltsburg (7-9), the lone Class 1A team in the conference, opens Tuesday as the second seed against St. Joseph’s (5-12), the seventh seed.
Top-seeded Williams (2-1) plays Blacklick Valley (4-14, eighth); Harmony (5-9, fourth) plays Ferndale (7-11, fifth); and Bishop Carroll (5-10, third) plays Conemaugh Valley (4-7, sixth).
In Class 3A, both Marion Center teams made the tournament as eighth seeds. In Class 3A boys, Marion Center (10-9) plays Bishop Guilfoyle (12-3, first). In Class 3A girls, Marion Center (6-13) plays Forest Hills (16-0, first) after getting bumped up one spot in the field when Huntingdon (3-7) opted out.
The WPIAL playoffs also begin for Indiana, Apollo-Ridge and Ligonier Valley this evening.
In Class 5A girls, Indiana (8-9) plays at Moon (6-11) at 6 p.m. in the first round of an open tournament that consists of 26 teams.
In Class 3A boys, Apollo-Ridge (9-5) plays Beth Center (5-10) at Charleroi at 6 p.m., and Ligonier Valley (4-10) plays at Brownsville (4-9). The field consists of 23 teams.
In Class 2A girls, Apollo-Ridge (8-4) plays at our Lady of Sacred Heart (12-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. There are 21 teams in that bracket.
All first-round winners advance to a round of 16.