THURSDAY’S BOYS’ BOX SCORES SALTSBURG 59, BLAIRSVILLE 32 Blairsville — 32 McCully 1 0-0 3, Reaugh 2 3-5 8, Perfetti 3 5-5 13, Artley 1 1-2 3, Kennedy-Citeroni 2 0-0 5, Whitfield 0 0-1 0, Totals 9 9-13 32 Saltsburg — 59 Stuller 2 5-6 9, Bonnoni 2 0-0 6, A.Bartolini 2 0-0 6, Speal 2 2-2 7, Roessler 3 6-7 12, Yard 2 1-2 5, Staats 4 0-1 8, R.Bartolini 3 1-2 7, G.Bartolini 1 2-2 4, Totals 19 18-24 59
Blairsville 9 2 13 8 — 32 Saltsburg 9 20 25 5— 59
3-point field goals: Perfetti 2, McCUlly, Reaugh, Kennedy-Citeroni. Bonnoni 2, Speal. JV score: Saltsburg, 43-9. NORTHERN CAMBRIA 53, PURCHASE LINE 51 Northern Cambria —53 Hoover 4 2-2 11, Sedlock 9 5-6 28, Kudlawiec 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 1-3 4, Yachtis 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-1 0, Lanzenderfer 1 0-0 3,Pavelko 2 0-0 5, Totals 18 8-12 53 Purchase Line — 51 Huey 6 2-4 14, Syster 5 3-4 13, Lamer 1 0-0 3, Sanchez 6 1-6 15, Brooks 0 0-0 0, Beer 1 0-0 3, Kauffman 1 0-0 3, Totals 20 6-14 51
Northern Cambria 10 6 24 13 — 53 Purchase Line 12 16 7 13 — 51
3-point field goals: Sanchez 2, Lamer, Kauffman, Beer. UNITED 51, MARION CENTER 41 United — 51 Muchesko 1 3-5 5, Cameron 2 1-2 5, Boring 2 1-2 6m Henry 1 2-2 4, Kovalcik 11 09-0 23, Tomb 3 2-9 8, Totals 20 9-20 51 Marion Center — 41 Bracken 0 0-0 0, Peterson 2 0-0 5,m Lynn 3 0-1 6, Fairman 5 1-2 12, OPetrof 0 1-2 1, Fox 3 1-3 8, Lydic 4 1-2 9, Totals 17 4-10 41
United 13 10 14 14 — 51 Marion Center 16 9 10 6 — 41
3-point field goals: Boring, Kovalcik, Peterson, Fairman, Petrof. WEST SHAMOKIN 57, PENNS MANOR 42, OT West Shamokin — 52 J.McCullough 3 8-11 15, Spencer 0 0-1 0, Olinger 4 4-8 13, B.Swartz 2 0-0 4, T.Smulik 8 -13 20, J.Smulik 0 0-0 0, S. McCullough 0 0-0 0, Totals 17 13-23 52 Penns Manor — 47 Lieb 1 2-2 5, A.Hill 2 0-0 4, Koches 1 0-2 3, Grimaldi 3 4-7 10, M.Hill 4 0-0 10, Gresko 2 0-0 6, Hays 2 0-2 4, Courvino 1 3-r 5, Totals 16 9-13 47
West Shamokin 6 5 7 24 10 — 52 Penns Manor 12 3 15 12 5 — 47
3-point field goals: T.Smulik 3, J.McCullough, Olinger, M.Hill 2, Gresko 2, Lieb, Koches. CALVARY BAPTIST 59, DuBOIS CHRISTIAN 32 Calvary Baptist — 59 Meckley 9 1-5 19, Helman 2 0-0 4, Shank 11 1-3 24, B.Michael 6 0-2 12, Velardo 0 0-0 0, Totals 28 2-10 59 DuBois Christian — 32 Smith 1 0-0 3, Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Thomas 2 0-0 5, Mowery 6 0-1 14, Hoover 5 0-0 10, Totals 14 0-0 32
Calvary Baptist 19 9 17 14 59 DuBois Christian 5 13 5 9 —32
3-point field goals: Shank, Mowery 2, Smith, Thomas. THURSDAY’S GIRLS’ BOX SCORES INDIANA 50, FOX CHAPEL 34 Fox Chapel — 34 Barbour 1 0-0 2, Delaney 3 1-2 8, Hager 0 4-6 4, Herzer 0 0-2 0, Smith 4 2-2 10, Ritter 0 1-2 1, Schwartzman 4 0-1 9, Totals 12 8-15 34 Indiana — 50 Cook 8 2-4 21, Kovalchick 6 2-2 14, Ciocca 2 0-0 4, Antonacci 1 0-0 2, Huey 3 0-0 6, Lubold 0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0 1-2 1, Madey 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 5-8 50
Fox Chapel 12 6 5 11 — 34 Indiana 15 7 14 14 — 50
3-point field goals: Delaney, Schwartzman, Cook 3. PURCHASE LINE 82, HARMONY 21 Purchase Line — 82 B.Smith 10 2-2 24, Scalese 9 1-1 19, Goss 4 1-3 10, C.Ward 1 0-0 2, Misko 3 0-0 6, Leamer 1 2-4 4, Layden 1 0-0 2, Weaver 3 0-0 7, R.Ward 0 2-2 2, Syster 1 1-4 4, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Totals 34 9-16 82 Harmony — 21 Hauser 2 3-3 8, Westover 0 0-0 0, H.Smith 1 0-0 2, Neff 0 0-0 0, Brothers 1 1-2 3, Kephart 1 3-5 5, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Wirings 0 1-2 1, Schneider 1 0-1 2, Totals 6 8-13 21
Purchase Line 28 27 14 12 — 82 Harmony 7 9 4 1 — 21
3-point field goals: B.Smith 2, Goss, Weaver, Syster, Hauser. HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING THURSDAY’S SUMMARIES INDIANA 39, BETHEL PARK 36 106 — Aiden Bench (BP) won by forfeit 113 — Nathan Kernan (BP) won by forfeit 120 — Rocco DelGrosso (BP) won by forfeit 126 — Kevin Collins (BP) won by foreit 132 — Brock Petras I) won by forfeit 138 — Bryce Bench (BP) pinned Liam McFarland, 2:44 145 — Will Turner (I) pinned AJ Tonano, 5:06 152 — Danny Turner (I) pinned Dylan Wentz, :33 160 — Jack Turner (I) dec. Vince Ryepole, 7-5 170 — Brody Kunselman (I) pinned Anthony Zaborowski, 3:@7 189 — Aidan Puscus (BP) pinned John Dietz, 3:38 215 — Rodrick Jones (I) pinned Logan Pettigrew, 4:46 285 — Tanner Smith (I) won by forfeit HAMPTON 36, INDIANA 26 106 — No match 113 — Logan Pelusny (H) won by forfeit 120 — No match 126 — Caleb Rihn (H) won by forfeit 132 — Brock Petras (I) pinned Alan Danner, :49 138 — Lian McFarland (I) won by forfeit 145 — Will Turner (I) won by forfeit 152 — Danny Turner (I) pinned Jon McGuire, 2:42 160 — Jack Turner (I) dec. Gage Galuska, 4-3 170 — Jayden Resch (H) pinned Brody Kunselman, 1:42 189 — Justin Hart (H) pinned John Dietz, :41 215 — Conrad Harold won by forfeit 285 — Dawson Dietz (H) pinned Tanner Smith, :41
The West Shamokin Wolves started the season the easy way and have found the going a little tougher of late.
The United Lions started the season with a blowout loss and have been a roll since.
Both teams remained unbeaten in the Heritage Conference boys’ basketball ranks Thursday night. West Shamokin pulled out a 52-47 win at Penns Manor in overtime, and United pulled away late at Marion Center in a 51-41 victory.
UNITED 51, MARION CENTER 41: In a game that was close throughout, United took advantage when Marion Center lost a player to injury and two others to foul trouble.
In a matchup of first-year coaches, Ralph McGinnis’ Marion Center team led Matt Rodkey’s United squad 16-13 after the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime. United assumed the lead in the third quarter and held a 37-35 advantage going into the final eight minutes.
The Lions held the Stingers to six points in the fourth quarter and stretched the margin to double digits. Six players combined for the Lions’ 14 points in the period.
Austin Kovalcik, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, scored 23 points. Ben Tomb added eight.
Conner Fairman led Marion Center with 12 points. Preston Fox scored 10 before leaving with an injury early in the fourth quarter. Carter Lydic added nine points.
“They jumped out on us pretty early, but we were able to claw back with defensive pressure,” Rodkey said. “They’re a typrical Ralph McGinnis team and run their stuff perfectly and are stout on defense, and I knew they’d be tough.
“But our kids faced a little bit of adversity, and I’m proud of the way they battled through it. We’re growing as a team, and I’m proud of their fight throughout and pulling it out.”
United opened the season with a blowout loss to Berlin. They have since swept four conference opponents: Northern Cambria, Homer-Center, Blairsville and the Stingers.
“We started out with Berlin, and Berlin is ranked fifth in the state and has a guard that was first-team all-state last year and all vereran,” Rodkey said. “We went down there without a scrimmage, and they really put it to us. But it was a good learning experience for the kids because they were able to see in person how we want to step up with our man defense and aggression and how to play togehter. Since then, we’ve improved.”
The Lions opened conference play with a win over Homer-Center, the school where Rodkey has spent a number of years as a head and assistant coach in other sports. The win over the Wildcats was his first as a varsity basketball coach.
“The Homer-Center game was a big game for all of us,” Rodkey said, “and we’re continuing to get a little better. We have to play against (tonight) against Saltsburg down there, so we’ll have to be ready for that.”
WEST SHAMOKIN 52, PENNS MANOR 47, OT: West Shamokin turned the mercy rule on three of its first four opponents, but since then they have been on the comeback trail.
The unbeaten Wolves climbed out of a 13-point hole to get past Homer-Center on Tuesday night, and the Comets got the jump on them early in a game that turned into a physical, low-scoring affair.
West Shamokin (5-0) scored only 18 points through three quarters before erupting for 24 in the fourth quarter and outscoring the Comets 10-5 in overtime.
Penns Manor led 12-6 after the first quarter but managed only three free throws while holding the Wolves to five points in the second quarter. That left them with a four-point edge at halftime, 15-11, that could have been much larger.
The Comets matched their first-half output in the third quarter and held West Shamokin to seven points for a 12-point lead, 30-18, going into the final period.
Then West Shamokin broke loose for 24 points in the fourth quarter and went to overtime tied at 42. Trevor Smulik scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Jack McCullough scored 13 of his 15 in the fourth quarter and overtime. He went 5-for-6 from the free throw line in overtime and finished 8-for-11.
“It became a slugfest and an ugly, bogged-down game for both sides,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough said. “Both sides have a lot of pride and good defensive toughness. We finally got things going in the fourth quarter and put them on their heels and started pressing and sped the game up, and we were able to generate enough turnovers and and momentum to storm back.”
Smulik, a junior, posted a double-double with 12 rebounds, and welcomed the return of his older brother, Justin, who missed the early part of the season with a knee injury.
Spencer also finished with 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Eleck Olinger chipped in 13 points, and Bo Swartz handed out four assists.
West Shamokin plays at Marion Center on Saturday.
“We’ve been a tale of two teams,” McCullough said. “We came out of the gate on fire and mercy-ruled three straight teams, and this week, Homer-Center really took it to us, esecailly in the first quarter ... and we had to storm back and win. That’s not a recipe we’re looking for to have success, but the kids have tremendous heart, and we have a lot of leaders, and they never panicked and stepped up when we needed them. Penns Manor has a lot of nice pieces and they’re well-coached, so we’re really excited to get out of a tough road venue with a victory.”
Penns Manor fell to 3-2 after a 3-0 start. Grant Grimaldi and Max Hill scored 10 points apiece.
The Comets play host to Northern Cambria this evening.
SALTSBURG 59, BLAIRSVILLE 32: Saltsburg went on a second-quarter tear to pull away from Blairsville in a Heritage Conference game.
After a 9-9 tie in the first quarter, Saltsburg outscored the Bobcats 20-2 in the second quarter. The Trojans poured in 25 more points in the third quarter.
“We picked up the defense and got after it and created turnovers withour pressure,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said. “I played 10 and shuffled them in every two or three minutes to keep them fresh. So kudos to the guys for playing great defense.”
Nine Trojans scored, led by Tristan Roessler with 12. Dave Stuller added nine, and Braden Staats and Rocco Bartolini combined for 15. Dom Speal scored seven.
Roessler completed a double-double with 11 rebounds, and Stuller had five steals.
Cameron Reaugh scored eight points for Blairsville (0-4).
Both teams play this evening. Saltsburg (3-2) plays host to United, and Blairsville visits Homer-Center.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 53, PURCHASE LINE 51: In a matchup of winless teams, Purchase Line missed some opportunities late and Northern Cambria held on for the win in a Heritage Conference game.
Purchase Line trailed 52-51 with possession of the ball but came up empty on a one-and-one free throw situation.
The Red Dragons had another chance in the closing seconds, but a shot stuck between the rim and backboard, giving the alternate possession to Northern Cambria with 4.4 seconds to go. Matt Sedlock drew a foul on the ensuing possession and gave the Colts a two-point lead.
Sedlock scored a game-high 28 points, with 19 coming in the second half. The senior guard hit three 3-point field goals in the first half and hit two more in the second half. He also went 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
Mike Hoover chipped in 11 points for the Colts, who finished with nine 3-pointers.
Three Purchase Line players scored in double figures. Mello Sanchez had 15, Isaac Huey 14 and Josh Syster 13.
Northern Cambria visits Penns Manor this evening, and Purchase Line (1-4) plays at Harmony on Saturday.
GIRLS
INDIANA 50, FOX CHAPEL 34: Indiana pulled away from Fox Chapel in the third quarter in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game.
Indiana (2-3, 2-2 section) led 22-18 at halftime and outscored Fox Chapel (1-5, 1-3) 14-5 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Hope Cook and Katie Kovalchick led the second-half surge for Indiana. Cook scored 10 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, and Kovalchick scored eight of her 14 to go with nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Mia Ciocca grabbed eight rebounds to go with a couple buckets.
Indiana plays host to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.
PURCHASE LINE 82, HARMONY 21: Purchase Line scored 56 points in the first half of a romp over Harmony in a non-conference game.
The Red Dragons’ junior class again led the way. Bethany Smith poured in a season-high 24 points, Madison Scalese fired in 19, and Abby Goss chipped in 10. Scalese added 10 rebounds for a double-double and handed out five assists, and Smith grabbed seven boards and dished out four assists. Goss had seven rebounds.
In all, 11 players scored for Purchase Line, which improved to 5-1 going into Tuesday’s Heritage Conference game at United.
Traci Hauser led Harmony with eight points.