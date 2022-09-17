new mc logo

MARION CENTER — The Marion Center Stingers pulled off enough splash plays to stay with Cambria Heights, only to be figuratively doused in a 54-14 loss in a Heritage Conference football game at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium on Friday night.

Junior running back Alex Miller rushed for 111 yards, including a 77-yard run that drew the Stingers (0-4) within two touchdowns early in the second period. Stewart also caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Drew Runk to help create a 21-14 score at the break.

