MARION CENTER — The Marion Center Stingers pulled off enough splash plays to stay with Cambria Heights, only to be figuratively doused in a 54-14 loss in a Heritage Conference football game at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium on Friday night.
Junior running back Alex Miller rushed for 111 yards, including a 77-yard run that drew the Stingers (0-4) within two touchdowns early in the second period. Stewart also caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Drew Runk to help create a 21-14 score at the break.
Mistakes, for the most part, created havoc for the Stingers. Runk threw three interceptions, Marion Center lost one of three fumbles, and the Stingers committed 10 penalties for 102 yards.
“It’s been a battle of turnovers and showing some smarts but not being consistent enough for four quarters,” Stingers coach Adam Rising said.
The Highlanders assumed a 21-0 lead, only to watch it dwindle to one touchdown. Cambria Heights added a score before the break to rebuild the lead to 28-14.
“We gave up too many big plays on defense. That’s what we’d like to clean up,” Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis said. “Offensively and on special teams I thought we played really well with two of the three phases of the game. So, I’m really happy about that.”
I thought the offensive line played great today. I thought they gave him time in the passing game. They opened holes in the running game,” Lewis said.
“(Ty) Stockley’s a tough kid. He runs the ball well. Up front we just got physically beaten within the tackle box,” Rising said. “They took it to us.”
Marion Center allowed a touchdown in the third quarter after the Highlanders (3-1) drew the Stingers offside on two fourth-and-short opportunities.
“I thought we were in the process of trying to clean it up this week. And then we took a step up last week and took two steps backward this week,” Rising said.
Stockley threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. Tanner Trybus scored three touchdowns, two receiving. Logan Storm and Logan Baker rushed for one touchdown apiece.
Lewis was pleased with how the Highlanders kept big plays by Marion Center to a minimum.
“They challenged us, and we responded,” Lewis said. “We just have to keep getting better. Defensively we’re close.”
The Stingers gained 271 total yards. Liam Cornetto led Marion Center with 84 receiving yards.
Rising knows the rebuilding process will take time.
“It’s a process. We knew it coming into the season was going to be a process,” Rising said. “I don’t fault our effort. Our effort has been pretty consistent (as has) our energy in practice throughout the week. The guys want to get better.
“We’ll continue to try to get better as a coaching staff, and try to put our guys in the right position to have success. We’ll get there. (We) have a lot of young guys on the field. It’s part of that process of reloading the football team.”
“They’re young. You can see them getting better each week,” Lewis said. “They challenged us, and we responded.”
Logan Miller was named the Stingers’ honorary captain. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Sclerosing Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in February. Miller endured a series of cancer treatments that lasted six months. The doctors declared him free of cancer on Aug. 4.
Marion Center players and cheerleaders included purple as part of their uniform schemes to promote cancer awareness.