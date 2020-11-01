MARION CENTER — Ty Ryen spied Justin Peterson breaking back toward the pylon with a sliver of space. By the time Marion Center’s junior quarterback’s pass made it to his intended receiver, though, two Cambria Heights defensive backs were right there to break it up and give the ball back to the Highlanders on downs.
It was one of the Stingers’ few chances to make some magic on Saturday night. Cambria Heights simply refused to relinquish the ball to them.
Marion Center’s quest for a first-ever trip to the District 6 football finals was thwarted by another team looking to make its first appearance in a district championship game. Cambria Heights ran the ball a monstrous 70 times for 269 yards and Highlander quarterback Ryan Bearer threw three touchdown passes to oust the previously undefeated Stingers in the Class 2A semifinals, 34-0, at Dr. John R. Mallino Stadium.
“It’s sad that we lost, thinking that we could have done a whole lot better than how we played,” Stinger senior lineman and captain Marvin Beatty said. “It always sucks to lose, but we gave our heart.”
Unfortunately for Beatty’s Stingers, Heights did its best to take that, too. The Highlanders, who will join Marion Center in the Heritage Conference next fall, put together four drives that took 10 plays or more, including one that ran out the last 10:41 of the contest using a number of reserve players.
The previous three resulted in touchdowns.
By contrast, the Stingers ran just 24 offensive plays and managed just four first downs, three of which came in the last minute of the first half before the clock ran out with Marion Center at the Highlander 20. The other was on Peterson’s sensational leaping catch and run that covered 60 yards but eventually led to the turnover on downs when Ryen’s pass to Peterson in the end zone was broken up midway through the third quarter with the hosts already down five scores.
“They just ran right at us. We didn’t have an answer for it,” senior captain Gaven Palko said. “We couldn’t get our offense going, which really hurt us.”
Marion Center was outgained, 345-98.
Heights was led by junior fullback Ryan Haluska, who ran for 128 yards on 38 bruising carries behind the Highlanders’ massive line and scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards. He toted the ball 28 times in the first half alone, piling up 110 yards in the first two quarters, and he didn’t play in the last 14 minutes.
Haluska’s touchdowns were sandwiched around Bearer’s three TD throws. The first two went for 17 yards to Tanner Hite and 15 yards to Fox to stake the Highlanders to a 21-0 lead at halftime. He and Fox teamed again on a 40-yard scoring connection on the opening drive of the second half after a short kickoff gave Cambria Heights the ball at its own 49.
“They were just lining up foot to foot. The big thing was they just started off with phenomenal field position every time they got the ball,” Marion Center coach Adam Rising said. “You just can’t do that against a good football team.”
Despite the time of possession Cambria Heights rolled up, only one Highlander drive was more than 51 yards. Heights kept churning out moderate gains and first downs — 23 of them — and only had to punt once.
The only other two drives on which Cambria Heights was unable to score was the first, when Brett Harrison’s 32-yard field goal went wide right after Hite picked off Ryen on the second play from scrimmage and ran it back to the Stinger 23, and the last when the Highlanders ran out the clock.
“We did show some spurts of playing solid defense, but it wasn’t consistent,” Rising said.
Cambria Heights improved to 5-3. The Highlanders — the No. 7 seed in the bracket — will play two-time defending champion Richland on Friday or Saturday at Altoona’s Mansion Park for the District 6 trophy.
“We were able to control the line of scrimmage. We were able to limit the big plays. Usually when we can do those two things, we end up victorious,” Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis said. “Our kids were extra motivated. (Making the finals) is a big thing for us. We’d never made it past the second round.”
Before the playoffs, Marion Center was scheduled to meet Penns Manor next week, but who or if the Stingers will play still was up in the air immediately after the loss to Heights.
The setback was a cruel end to one of the best starts in Stinger history. The last Marion Center team to open with at least six wins was the 2006 Stingers, who won seven en route to a 9-2 campaign.
“I’m proud of every single one of our guys to come out and play football after the struggle of earlier in the year when we couldn’t play. We got our games in that we needed to, and we made a good run,” Palko said.
During the first month and a half, the Stingers notched four wins against teams that qualified for the district playoffs, they scored 44 points or more three times, and they held three opponents to seven points or fewer. Even in defeat, the veteran players were keeping things in perspective.
“We really showed a lot of other teams what we could actually do,” Beatty said.