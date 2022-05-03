Marion Center’s win streak came to an end and Cambria Heights righted the ship after suffering its first loss of the season in the Highlanders’ doubleheader sweep, 4-3 and 6-2, in Heritage Conference softball games Monday.
Marion Center’s Lydia Miller tied Game 1 up at 3 with a solo homer in the sixth inning, but Cambria Heights’ Martina White one-upped the Stingers with the game-winning home run in the seventh.
“That first game was a very good game between two very good teams,” said Marion Center coach Ed Peterson. “We just didn’t get that clutch hit we needed. We had runners on second and third, but didn’t get the clutch hit. It’s tough. We got the momentum back, and then it was gone. I liked the way we played, we just didn’t get the hit.”
Jenna Serafin struck out four in the win, while Cheyenne Silvis fanned five in the loss.
White led off the second game with another home run, and the Highlanders jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings. Marion Center put up two runs in the fifth, including a solo homer by Alexis Roush.
The teams kept each other scoreless for the remainder of the game.
“We had the opportunities,” Peterson said. “We had runners on second and third. We had bases loaded twice. We just couldn’t capitalize. We didn’t get those clutch hits, and, with an opponent like this, you got to take advantage of those opportunities.”
Sidney Nihart got the win in Game 2. Roush took the loss.
Marion Center’s Abigail Smulik had six hits on the day, including a two-run home run in the first game and a double in the second. Roush homered in the second game and stroked two singles in the first.
Cambria Heights’ Karli Storm put together a five-hit day, including a two-run home run in the second game. Kenna Rogal tallied two hits in Game 2.
The Stingers (10-4) play host to Homer-Center on Wednesday. The Highlanders (10-1), who remain undefeated in the Heritage after an 11-1 loss to DuBuois on Friday, welcome Purchase Line on Wednesday.
RIVER VALLEY 16, PENNS MANOR 1: Hannah Foust threw her third no-hitter of the season, and her teammates backed her up with plenty of support in a victory over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference game.
Foust struck out 15 and walked two in a game that lasted six innings.
She also came up big at the plate, hitting two home runs and driving in six runs. The Panthers led 9-1 before scoring seven runs in the sixth inning to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
Madison Stutzman led River Valley’s hit parade with a double and two singles and drove in two runs. Brin Gardner, Isabel Pynos and Brooklyn Furman each cranked out two hits, Ana DeSimone doubled and drove in three runs.
“Hannah Foust is a dominant player,” River Valley assistant coach Brock Harsh said. “She’s an amazing player, and in the grand scheme of things, this was a complete team effort, and we’re happy to see everyone contributing.”
River Valley (9-3) plays at Leechburg on Wednesday. Penns Manor (2-8) plays at Philipsburg-Osceola today.
WEST SHAMOKIN 7, HOMER-CENTER 1: A seven-run outburst in the seventh inning pushed West Shamokin past Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wildcats and Wolves kept each other off the scoreboard until Homer-Center scored an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth.
West Shamokin’s Haleigh Newell knocked in two RBIs on three hits, including a double. Malena Stewart and Lily Jordan also stroked doubles, while Lexie Young hit a triple. All three had an RBI.
Homer-Center was held to doubles by Alaina Fabin and Julia King.
Maddie McConnell fanned six to get the win.
Both teams play Wednesday. West Shamokin (7-3) welcomes United, and Homer-Center (3-7) visits Marion Center.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 14-16 PURCHASE LINE 1-6: Northern Cambria broke a two-game losing skid with a sweep of Purchase Line in Heritage Conference doubleheader.
In the first game, the Colts jumped on the Red Dragons early with an eight-run first inning and added three in each of the fourth and fifth.
Purchase Line scored its lone run on Kadance Nedrow’s double in the first.
Northern Cambria’s 14 runs came on 14 hits. Laci Lanzendorfer stroked four singles in four at-bats, drove in two runs and scored three times. Jessica Krug had three hits, including a double, and Skye Bernecky posted two RBIs on two hits.
In Game 2, the Colts took advantage of nine errors and tacked on eight hits for another mercy-rule victory.
Lanzendorfer added two more RBIs on a double, Bernecky hit a triple and earned two RBIs and Alivia Yahner went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
The Red Dragons banged out nine hits. Nedrow collected three RBIs on two singles, and Kara Harbrige had a double, two hits and an RBI.
Krug struck out five for the win in Game 1, and Lanzendorfer grabbed Game 2.
Both teams play Wednesday. Northern Cambria (9-2) welcomes Penns Manor, and Purchase Line (1-9) visits Cambria Heights.
KISKI AREA 4, INDIANA 0: Indiana dropped its fourth straight game with a shutout loss to Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 game.
Kiski Area scored one run in the first and three in the fifth inning and totaled eight hits. Indiana was held to two hits. The Indians got singles from Zoe Brandon and Haley Hamilton.
Addie Stossel struck out seven in the loss. Hannah Simpson got the win.
“Stossel pitched a real good game, and we put together a good defensive game,” said Indiana coach Harold Wilson. “Their pitcher just did a good job keeping us off the board.”
Indiana (2-10) plays host to Armstrong on Wednesday in a section game.
LIGONIER VALLEY 2, SERRA CATHOLIC 0: Maddie Griffin continued her dominance by pitching a no-hitter to lift Ligonier Valley over Serra Catholic in a pitchers’ duel between two WPIAL Section 2-AA teams.
Griffin struck out 13 and walked one, while opposing pitcher Madisyn Zigarovich fanned 11 without any walks.
The game’s only runs came on Payton LaVale’s two-RBI single in the third that scored Griffin and Cheyenne Piper.
LaValle had two of the Rams’ five hits. Natalie Bizup, Neve Dowden and Piper each singled.
Ligonier Valley (11-3) visits Jeannette on Wednesday for another section game.