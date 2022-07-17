My name is Gail Hinton. I am 86 years old and have been playing golf for more than 50 years. I live in
Indiana, where you could drive anywhere within an hour to reach no less than 50 golf courses.
I took up golf in 1966. I had been playing baseball in all the mining towns for about 16 years, so the
transition to golf —
athletically — was smooth.
I started at Pleasant Valley Golf Course, a farm that had been turned into a new course that was about 6 miles from my house.
By 1967, I had acquired about 75 fabulous new friends — about half,
steelworkers like myself. You could work 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and be on the golf course by 3:30; or you could play golf in the morning and go to work from 3-11 p.m. The
11 p.m.-7 a.m. shift had its own possibilities.
Pleasant Valley was a
privately owned golf course where I and a couple
hundred of the most loyal, funny and special people plied our various golf
talents for 25 years. It was later sold and soon became a “nobody-plays-there-anymore” golf course.
Golf, not unlike hunting, fishing or bird watching, lends itself to myriad
“you-had-to-be-there” moments, especially if you have participated in this particular activity for a long time.
I had intended to pass down to my grandsons some of the funny,
instructional, and yes, even poignant times I’ve had on the golf course. As far as I know, I have done everything one can do on a golf course, except shoot my age. A lot of my friends have done that. I have a theory about that: I was the consummate skins player. I gunned for everything. So later in years, I could not play for a bogey.
***
We had about 40 skins players. It took us a while to get to know who you could play skins with, so the first couple years, we played quarter-and-a-half skins. I don’t know if the Stableford Scoring System was ever mentioned, but somebody probably knew about it. Probably the PGA pro/owner.
We also played what we called pin-points, or closest to the pin on par-3s and in 2, on par-5s. The year is 1970. About thirty skins players have matriculated to half-and-a-dollar skins. Before we get started, the four guys behind say they want in our game. One of them declined to play skins, so now we have seven, with two winners.
We had just come from work, so we started on No. 13. No. 18 is 510 yards, par-5, all downhill, dog leg left, a little draw — it’s marvelous. I don’t quite remember two of the drives, but I know exactly my drive, and my buddy’s drive was 10 feet from mine. (This man owned a couple dry-cleaning shops in the area, and he was very good.)
The conversation between two good friends went like this: Paul said, “What’re you gonna hit?” I told him, “The other day, I was about here, I hit a 4 and it went over the back. That pin is right up front. I think I’ll try to hit short and bounce it in. I’m gonna hit a 5.”
So I hit. Paul said, “Looks good.”
The ball disappeared. I said, “It still went over.”
Paul said, “Man, that ground’s hard. I can’t hit a 6 that far. I’ll go with a 5.” He hit, slight pull, rolled left side of the green. Paul said, “I’ll take it.”
As we got closer to the green, we saw a familiar face running toward us. “Hey, Gail! Hey, Gail!” “Your ball went in the hole!” “Was that your second shot?” He was right. I went to retrieve the ball. Danny asked, “What do they call that? A double eagle?” I said, “I think so!”
After the congrats and fun, we started to figure out the skins disbursement. “Well, we know Gail had eight skins. Did you have any more?” I said, “No.” Someone piped up, “Gail had nine skins. He had a pin-point.” “Hey, that’s right.” The one guy who wasn’t playing skins was happy, but the other six guys owed me nine skins each: 54 skins equals $27.
I have won more money in team scrambles, but that’s the most I ever won on one hole. Later on, the pro went out with Paul and me to get the yardage: 320-yard drive, 190-yard 5-iron.
As I sit here at my desk, I can look up at a certificate from Golf Digest.
Lucky me!
Next week: Let’s talk aces